Watch Iration’s Music Video for “Right Here Right Now” featuring Eric Rachmany and Stick Figure

In case you missed it, Iration premiered a music video for the “Right Here Right Now” featuring Eric Rachmany and Stick Figure. The song is off their upcoming album Coastin’, which will be out on July 10th via Three Prong Records.



The music video celebrates essential frontline workers, first responders, and everyday people helping throughout the COVID-19 pandemic via a wide selection of fan-submitted photos. Iration’s footage was captured in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and Hawaii with Eric’s from Guam and Stick Figure filmed in Los Angeles.

The band said:

“We made this video to honor those who have stepped up and gone above and beyond during the last few months to ensure the health, safety, and prosperity of their communities. In times of global uncertainty and civil unrest, we all must realize that we are stronger together, and that starts in our own communities. Regardless of your beliefs, everyone eventually needs a helping hand, a shoulder to lean on, a compassionate ear to listen, or a voice of reason to guide us along our way. Thank you to everyone out there who is striving to be part of the solution, Right Here and Right Now.”

Coastin’ is available for pre-order now on all digital platforms, vinyl and CD. Each pre-order includes an instant download of “Right Here Right Now” as well as the band’s 2019 single “Chill Out.”