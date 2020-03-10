Iration Announce New Album and Summer Tour
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Mar 10th, 2020
Yesterday I shared news that Iration will be touring again this Summer, as one does that is a reggae-ish band. More important news is that the band will releasing a new album too! The album Coastin’ will be out early Summer, whenever that is. In support of the new album, Iration will be touring the east coast and west coast this July and August with Tribal Seeds and more special guests to be announced. I loved seeing them live last year in Asbury Park and will make every effort to get out to see them again this July (barring any pandemic). Plus I’m beyond stoked for a new album since I listen to their last album constantly. They will play Pier 17 in NYC on July 24th and in Asbury Park on July 26th at Stone Pony Summer Stage. Reggae rock will be alive and well in the Northeast this July!
Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, March 10th with the general on-sale beginning Friday, March 13th at 10am local time. Visit www.irationmusic.com for all ticketing details.
The band talked about the new album and tour:
“We are proud to announce that our newest album, Coastin’, will be coming out this Summer. We really love the songs and the overall vibe, and we can’t wait for you to hear it. We are truly excited to play the new songs for you live as well. Along with the new record, we’ll be heading back out on the road for the Coastin’ Summer Tour with our good friends Tribal Seeds, and some other artists we can’t wait to announce! Get your tickets ASAP and we’ll see you this Summer as we go Coast to Coast bringing the good vibes to your town.”
IRATION TOUR DATES
March 22
St. Petersburg, FL @ Reggae Rise Up Music Festival **
Heatseekers Spring Tour with special guests Hirie and The Ries Brothers
April 30
Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
May 1
Houston, TX @ House of Blues
May 2
Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
May 3
Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Pavilion
May 5
Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
May 7
Richmond, VA @ The National
May 8
Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Ballroom
May 9
Portland, ME @ Aura
May 10
Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
May 13
New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
May 14
Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom+
May 15
Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom
May 16
Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
May 17
Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
May 24
Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley **
Coastin’ Summer Tour with special guests Tribal Seeds and more TBA
July 9
Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage
July 10
St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
July 11
Boca Raton, FL @ Sunset Cove Amphitheater
July 12
Cocoa, FL @ Cocoa Beach Riverfront Park
July 15
Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station
July 16
North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues – Myrtle Beach
July 17
Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
July 18
Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
July 19
Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 23
Baltimore, MD @ Pier 6 Pavilion
July 24
New York, NY @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport
July 25
East Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park
July 26
Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage
August 14
Fresno, CA @ Rotary Amphitheater at Woodward Park
August 16
Lake Tahoe, NV @ MontBleu Resort & Casino
August 19
Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
August 21
Spokane, WA @ Pavilion at Riverfront
August 22
Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park
August 23
Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
August 26
Albuquerque, NM @ Villa Hispana Pavilion at Expo
August 27
Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
August 28
Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
August 29
Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Beach
August 30
Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
** indicates festival appearance
+ indicates HIRIE not on the lineup