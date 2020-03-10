Iration Announce New Album and Summer Tour

Yesterday I shared news that Iration will be touring again this Summer, as one does that is a reggae-ish band. More important news is that the band will releasing a new album too! The album Coastin’ will be out early Summer, whenever that is. In support of the new album, Iration will be touring the east coast and west coast this July and August with Tribal Seeds and more special guests to be announced. I loved seeing them live last year in Asbury Park and will make every effort to get out to see them again this July (barring any pandemic). Plus I’m beyond stoked for a new album since I listen to their last album constantly. They will play Pier 17 in NYC on July 24th and in Asbury Park on July 26th at Stone Pony Summer Stage. Reggae rock will be alive and well in the Northeast this July!



Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, March 10th with the general on-sale beginning Friday, March 13th at 10am local time. Visit www.irationmusic.com for all ticketing details.

The band talked about the new album and tour:

“We are proud to announce that our newest album, Coastin’, will be coming out this Summer. We really love the songs and the overall vibe, and we can’t wait for you to hear it. We are truly excited to play the new songs for you live as well. Along with the new record, we’ll be heading back out on the road for the Coastin’ Summer Tour with our good friends Tribal Seeds, and some other artists we can’t wait to announce! Get your tickets ASAP and we’ll see you this Summer as we go Coast to Coast bringing the good vibes to your town.”

IRATION TOUR DATES

March 22

St. Petersburg, FL @ Reggae Rise Up Music Festival **

Heatseekers Spring Tour with special guests Hirie and The Ries Brothers

April 30

Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

May 1

Houston, TX @ House of Blues

May 2

Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

May 3

Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Pavilion

May 5

Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

May 7

Richmond, VA @ The National

May 8

Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Ballroom

May 9

Portland, ME @ Aura

May 10

Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

May 13

New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

May 14

Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom+

May 15

Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom

May 16

Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

May 17

Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

May 24

Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley **

Coastin’ Summer Tour with special guests Tribal Seeds and more TBA

July 9

Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage

July 10

St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

July 11

Boca Raton, FL @ Sunset Cove Amphitheater

July 12

Cocoa, FL @ Cocoa Beach Riverfront Park

July 15

Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station

July 16

North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues – Myrtle Beach

July 17

Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

July 18

Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park

July 19

Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 23

Baltimore, MD @ Pier 6 Pavilion

July 24

New York, NY @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport

July 25

East Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park

July 26

Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

August 14

Fresno, CA @ Rotary Amphitheater at Woodward Park

August 16

Lake Tahoe, NV @ MontBleu Resort & Casino

August 19

Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

August 21

Spokane, WA @ Pavilion at Riverfront

August 22

Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park

August 23

Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

August 26

Albuquerque, NM @ Villa Hispana Pavilion at Expo

August 27

Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

August 28

Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 29

Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Beach

August 30

Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

** indicates festival appearance

+ indicates HIRIE not on the lineup