Iration Announces “Coastin’ At The Drive-In” Live Shows December 3rd-5th

Iration has announced three Southern California drive-in shows. The special “Coastin’ At The Drive-In” run comes to Anaheim on December 3rd, Ventura on December 4th and Del Mar (San Diego) on December 5th.



The socially distanced live shows will mark the first in-person concerts the Hawaiian-bred, California-based quintet has performed since the release of their latest album Coastin’, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart upon its release this summer. Tickets for “Coastin’ At The Drive-In” are on sale now. One ticket is required per vehicle, with a five-passenger maximum. For more info, click here.

Lead singer/guitarist Micah Pueschel commented about the 3 shows in CA:

“We’re excited to announce that we’ll be playing 3 live drive-in shows around Southern California to bring you some last-minute vibes before the holiday season,” “Let’s gooo!!!”

Iration “Coastin’ At The Drive-In” Dates

Thursday, December 3 Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim

Friday, December 4 Ventura, CA @ Ventura County Fairgrounds

Saturday, December 5 Del Mar, CA @ Del Mar Racetrack