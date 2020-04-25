Watch the Fun & Cameo-Filled Music Video for “Pajamazon!” from The Aquabats

The new song Pajamazon! is such a fun song that I keep listening to it over and over when I can. The superhero band made an official video for it, with the help of fans, friends of the bands, former band mates and some famous people too! A certain cameo from another popular frontman of a plaid ska band made me chuckle.



“Pajamazon!” is the second single from The Aquabats’s upcoming album, “Kooky Spooky… in Stereo!” available for streaming and download on June 20, 2020.

For more info on the new album or to pre-order it, go to http://bit.ly/kookyspookyhttp://bit.ly/kookyspooky