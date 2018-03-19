25 Ta Life Are Back with 3 New Songs

Photo by Samuel Orrego

Hardcore band 25 Ta Life are back, with a different lineup and have brand new songs that are now available. The new lineup consists of original guitarist Fred Mesk, longtime members Seth Meyer (drums), Mike 141 (bass), Beto Rosario (guitar) and Fury of Five vocalist James Ismean (a.k.a Stikman). They have already played East Coast Tsunami Fest and This Is Hardcore in 2017 and have more shows coming up this year as well.



They just released three new all-original songs Friday, which you can listen to below. 25 Ta Life will also play some shows in France later this month. It will include The Superbowl of Hardcore on March 31st.