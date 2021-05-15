311 Announces “Live From The Ride” Tour with Iration and Iya Terra

Iration canceled their headline tour this summer but all hope isn’t lost as they will be tagging along with 311 and Iya Terra for a “Live from the Ride” tour. Pre-sale for the tour starts on Tuesday! The tour kicks off in Camden, NJ on August 21st at BB&T Pavillon and finishes up at the Greek Theater in Berkley, CA on October 17th.

Check for tour dates and VIP, ticket links at 311’s site.

Tour Dates:
8/21/21 Sat. Camden, NY BB&T Pavilion
8/22/21 Sun. Farmingville, NY Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater
8/24/21 Tue. Bridgeport, CT Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
8/26/21 Thur. Portland, ME Thompson’s Point
8/28/21 Sat. Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion
8/29/21 Sun. Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
9/1/21 Wed. Baltimore, MD Pier 6 / Mecu Pavilion
9/2/21 Thur. Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
9/4/21 Sat. Wilmington, NC Riverfront Park Amphitheater
9/5/21 Sun. Charlotte, NC Hops & Hogs Festival
9/7/21 Tues. Indianapolis, IN Tcu Amphitheater At White River State Park
9/8/21 Wed. Lincoln, NE Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater
9/10/21 Fri. Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion At Northerly Island
9/11/21 Sat. Milwaukee, WI Summerfest
9/12/21 Sun. Waite Park, MN The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater
9/15/21 Wed. Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park
9/16/21 Thur. Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
9/18/21 Sat. Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion At Nautica
9/19/21 Sun. Cincinnati, OH The Icon Festival Stage At Smale Park
9/21/21 Tue. Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
9/22/21 Wed. Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place
9/24/21 Fri. West Palm Beach, FL Ithink Financial Amphitheatre
9/25/21 Sun. Tampa, FL Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
9/28/21 Tue. Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater
9/29/21 Wed. Irving, TX The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
9/30/21 Thur. Kansas City, MO Grinders Kc
10/2/21 Sat. Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/3/21 Sun. Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
10/5/21 Tues. Salt Lake City, UT Usana Amphitheatre
10/7/21 Thur. Bend, OR Les Schwab Amphitheater
10/8/21 Fri. Seattle, WA Wamu Theater
10/10/21 Sun. Sacramento,CA Cal Expo – Papa Murphy’s Park
10/13/21 Wed. Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
10/15/21 Fri. Irvine, CA Fivepoint Amphitheatre
10/16/21 Sat. San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/17/21 Sun. Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre

