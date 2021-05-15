311 Announces “Live From The Ride” Tour with Iration and Iya Terra

Iration canceled their headline tour this summer but all hope isn’t lost as they will be tagging along with 311 and Iya Terra for a “Live from the Ride” tour. Pre-sale for the tour starts on Tuesday! The tour kicks off in Camden, NJ on August 21st at BB&T Pavillon and finishes up at the Greek Theater in Berkley, CA on October 17th.



Check for tour dates and VIP, ticket links at 311’s site.

Tour Dates:

8/21/21 Sat. Camden, NY BB&T Pavilion

8/22/21 Sun. Farmingville, NY Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater

8/24/21 Tue. Bridgeport, CT Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

8/26/21 Thur. Portland, ME Thompson’s Point

8/28/21 Sat. Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

8/29/21 Sun. Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

9/1/21 Wed. Baltimore, MD Pier 6 / Mecu Pavilion

9/2/21 Thur. Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

9/4/21 Sat. Wilmington, NC Riverfront Park Amphitheater

9/5/21 Sun. Charlotte, NC Hops & Hogs Festival

9/7/21 Tues. Indianapolis, IN Tcu Amphitheater At White River State Park

9/8/21 Wed. Lincoln, NE Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater

9/10/21 Fri. Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion At Northerly Island

9/11/21 Sat. Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

9/12/21 Sun. Waite Park, MN The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater

9/15/21 Wed. Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park

9/16/21 Thur. Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

9/18/21 Sat. Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion At Nautica

9/19/21 Sun. Cincinnati, OH The Icon Festival Stage At Smale Park

9/21/21 Tue. Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/22/21 Wed. Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

9/24/21 Fri. West Palm Beach, FL Ithink Financial Amphitheatre

9/25/21 Sun. Tampa, FL Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/28/21 Tue. Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater

9/29/21 Wed. Irving, TX The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

9/30/21 Thur. Kansas City, MO Grinders Kc

10/2/21 Sat. Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/3/21 Sun. Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

10/5/21 Tues. Salt Lake City, UT Usana Amphitheatre

10/7/21 Thur. Bend, OR Les Schwab Amphitheater

10/8/21 Fri. Seattle, WA Wamu Theater

10/10/21 Sun. Sacramento,CA Cal Expo – Papa Murphy’s Park

10/13/21 Wed. Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/15/21 Fri. Irvine, CA Fivepoint Amphitheatre

10/16/21 Sat. San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/17/21 Sun. Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre