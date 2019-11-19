Alan Doyle Announces New Solo EP and U.S. Tour in 2020

Alan Doyle is releasing new music in 2020 and of course, going on tour to celebrate the release of the new EP. Last month, Doyle released a new song, “We Don’t Wanna Go Home,” featuring country star Dean Brody. You can watch the video below. The song will be featured on Doyle’s forthcoming EP, Rough Side Out, which will be available February 14, 2020. No NYC dates just yet but Alan always finds himself in the neighborhood at least once a year so don’t worry New Yorkers.



Alan will embark on a U.S. tour in 2020, beginning April 28th with two nights at The Triple Door in Seattle. It will closely follow his 34-date cross-Canada run that begins on February 19 in Moose Jaw. Doyle will be touring with his powerhouse 6-piece band and special guest Chris Trapper. Seeing Alan and Chris together will be an awesome time, so I hope when this tour does come to the NY area, Chris is a part of the tour as well.

The songwriter, producer, actor and author is a 12-time JUNO Award nominee for his solo material and work with his iconic band Great Big Sea. In 2018, he was awarded the Order of Canada for his contributions to the musical traditions of Newfoundland and for his commitment to numerous charitable initiatives.

Tour Dates:

4/28 Seattle, WA

@ Triple Door

4/29 Seattle, WA

@ Triple Door

4/30 Eugene, OR

@Sessions

5/1 San Francisco, CA

@ GAMH

5/5 Denver, CO

@ Soiled Dove

5/6 Denver, CO

@ Soiled Dove

5/7 Kansas City, MO

The Madrid

5/8 Edwardsville, IL

@ Wildey Theater

5/9 Nashville, TN

@ City Winery

5/10 Atlanta, GA

@ City Winery

5/12 Warrendale, PA

@ Jergel’s

5/13 Cleveland, OH

@ Music Box

5/14 Ann Arbor, MI

@ The Ark

5/15 Chicago, IL

@ City Winery

5/16 Minneapolis, MN

Dakota (2 shows)*

Chris Trapper

on all dates except (*)