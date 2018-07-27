Anti-Flag Announce Acoustic Album ‘American Reckoning’

Anti-Flag is the latest punk band to go the acoustic album route but this one seems fitting. The album is called American Reckoning and it will be out September 28th on Spinefarm Records. There’s some covers on the album as well! Billboard premiered the music video for “The Debate Is Over (If You Want It)” but you can watch the video below as well. Besides the new album, the band goes on tour tonight with Rise Against and AFI tonight.



The album, according to Billboard, “offer Anti-Flag a chance to revisit material and messages Anti-Flag didn’t want to get lost in the noisy news cycles of the past few years.” The video was filmed in the band’s hometown of Pittsburgh, PA, and directed by Josh Massie and Anti-Flag.

American Reckoning, the new acoustic album from Pittsburgh political punk band Anti-Flag, strips down some of the band’s latest hits to get to the heart of the message. The album features acoustic versions of songs off of their last two albums, American Spring (2015) and American Fall (2017), as well as covers of some of the classics that inspired them. By arranging these songs together, American Reckoning functions as an account of one of the country’s most tumultuous political times told by some of music’s sharpest political minds.

The American series, all released on Spinefarm Records, showcases why Anti-Flag is recognized as a staple in punk rock. Known for their left-wing politics, focusing on anti-war activism, imperialism, class struggle, human rights, and various sociopolitical sentiments, Anti-Flag have proven themselves as both dedicated activists and accomplished musicians since forming in 1993. Decades of strong political ideals and rousing punk rock songs have allowed the band to assemble a devoted fan base of likeminded individuals all across the world. A quote from the band on their new album can be found below.

“When you’re a band that has been together as long as Anti-Flag has you take nothing for granted. We have far exceeded any personal expectations we have had for the band, our art and the reach that it has had. This chapter of our band started with the hope of American Spring, the anger of American Fall and comes to cessation with American Reckoning…

This piece focuses on songs from both records (Spring/Fall) that we felt maintain their relevance, even in the distraction politic Donald Trump America, where issues and truth are distorted in a seconds time. We also wanted to provide insight into our influences that lead us to write the records, that’s where the covers come in. They are songs that people may not expect to be influential to Anti-Flag records but either in their messaging or sonics they were tremendously impactful to us as individuals and hence the song writing process.

We can not be knee jerk reactionary to a president that uses corporate media to endlessly lie, we created statements and art that we feel directly combat these tactics, American Reckoning has allowed us to revisit some of those previous statements and shine new light on them.” – Anti-Flag

Anti-Flag have recently announced a UK/Euro tour this fall with Silverstein, Cancer Bats, and Worriers, as well as two ANTIfest indoor festival shows. ANTIfest is the band’s own festival they have hosted in various locations in Europe, UK, and the U.S. since 2012. Lineups and other information for the fest can be found below, along with a full list of tour dates.

American Reckoning was recorded in Pittsburgh, PA, and mixed and mastered by long time Anti-Flag engineer Justin Francis. The album’s artwork was designed by Doug Dean, who also did the artwork for both American Spring and American Fall.