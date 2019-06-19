Bim Skala Bim Touring This Summer in MA, ME and NY

Boston ska band Bim Skala Bim will be touring in the Northeast, mainly in Massachusetts, Maine and Upstate NY. On July 12th, they will be playing with reunited Thumper at The Beachcomber in Wellfleet, MA. August 2nd, Bim Skala Bim is bringing out The Miggedys for a reunion in Rochester, NY at August 2nd, and on August 3rd, they will be playing Hub city Stompers and Miggedys again at the Haunt in Ithaca, NY. More dates below!



Tour Dates:

June 28th Revere Ma @ Oceanside Events Center with Desorden Publico

June 29th Quincy Ma @ Veterans Memorial Stadium 230-430 pm

June 29th Kingston Ma @ PINZ in Kingston Mass with The Instigators

July 12th Wellfleet Ma @ The Beachcomber in Wellfleet Ma. with Thumper

July 18th New Bedford Ma @ Vault Music Hall with Void Union, NB Rude Boys

July 19th Portland Maine @ Bayside Bowl with Zeme Libre and Roots, Rhythm & Dub

July 27th Somerville Ma @ ONCE Ballroom with Copasetics, Hempsteadys, & El Grande

Aug 2nd Rochester NY @ Flour City with Personal Blend and Miggedys Reunion

Aug 3rd Ithaca NY @ The Haunt with Hub City Stompers and Miggedys