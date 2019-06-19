Bim Skala Bim Touring This Summer in MA, ME and NY
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jun 19th, 2019
Boston ska band Bim Skala Bim will be touring in the Northeast, mainly in Massachusetts, Maine and Upstate NY. On July 12th, they will be playing with reunited Thumper at The Beachcomber in Wellfleet, MA. August 2nd, Bim Skala Bim is bringing out The Miggedys for a reunion in Rochester, NY at August 2nd, and on August 3rd, they will be playing Hub city Stompers and Miggedys again at the Haunt in Ithaca, NY. More dates below!
Tour Dates:
June 28th Revere Ma @ Oceanside Events Center with Desorden Publico
June 29th Quincy Ma @ Veterans Memorial Stadium 230-430 pm
June 29th Kingston Ma @ PINZ in Kingston Mass with The Instigators
July 12th Wellfleet Ma @ The Beachcomber in Wellfleet Ma. with Thumper
July 18th New Bedford Ma @ Vault Music Hall with Void Union, NB Rude Boys
July 19th Portland Maine @ Bayside Bowl with Zeme Libre and Roots, Rhythm & Dub
July 27th Somerville Ma @ ONCE Ballroom with Copasetics, Hempsteadys, & El Grande
Aug 2nd Rochester NY @ Flour City with Personal Blend and Miggedys Reunion
Aug 3rd Ithaca NY @ The Haunt with Hub City Stompers and Miggedys