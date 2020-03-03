New England SKA Summit II Happening June 27th
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Mar 3rd, 2020
There was a smaller New England Ska Summit last year, and in 2020 – it’s even bigger! The Skatalites, Bim Skala Bim, King Django, The Void Union, Rude Boy George
and more will be playing on June 27th at Boylston Schul-Verein in Walpole, MA. This is an outdoor all day festival – rain or shine but I believe there’s a pavilion at Boylston Schul-Verein
The gates will be opening at 1:00pm and music will start at 2:00pm and run until 11:00pm. Kids are welcome to go as well, which is very helpful for rudie parents.
The lineup:
The Skatalites (56th anniversary to the day)
Bim Skala Bim
King Django
The Void Union
Rude Boy George
Brunt of It
Some SKA Band
Riki Rocksteady
Free Parking too!