New England SKA Summit II Happening June 27th

There was a smaller New England Ska Summit last year, and in 2020 – it’s even bigger! The Skatalites, Bim Skala Bim, King Django, The Void Union, Rude Boy George

and more will be playing on June 27th at Boylston Schul-Verein in Walpole, MA. This is an outdoor all day festival – rain or shine but I believe there’s a pavilion at Boylston Schul-Verein



The gates will be opening at 1:00pm and music will start at 2:00pm and run until 11:00pm. Kids are welcome to go as well, which is very helpful for rudie parents.

The lineup:

The Skatalites (56th anniversary to the day)

Bim Skala Bim

King Django

The Void Union

Rude Boy George

Brunt of It

Some SKA Band

Riki Rocksteady

Free Parking too!