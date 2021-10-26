Brian Fallon and the Howling Weather announce 2022 North American tour

Brian Fallon has unveiled plans for an epic North American headline tour in 2022. The 37-date trek – featuring full backing from his longtime live band, The Howling Weather – gets underway January 11, 2022 at Portland, ME’s State Theatre and then travels through an eagerly awaited homecoming show set for March 4, 2022 at the famed Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, NJ. Special guests include The Dirty Nil (January 11-February 16), Worriers (January 11-March 4), and Hurry (February 18-March 4).



Fan presale begins tomorrow, October 27 at 10am local with password “fallon22” while local presales follow on Thursday, October 28. All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, October 29 at 10am local. For complete details, please visit www.brianfallon.net/tour.

Separately, Fallon’s new holiday album, Night Divine, is due out Friday, November 5 via Lesser Known Records/Thirty Tigers; pre-orders are available now. Produced and recorded by Fallon, the album comprises powerful new renditions of classic hymns and spirituals including the recently premiered “Virgin Mary Had One Son” and “Amazing Grace,” both available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Next week will also see Fallon presenting a very special edition of his Live From Home livestream concerts, the last of the in-home series as he finally gets ready to return to in-person performance. Fallon will mark the occasion with songs and stories from last year’s acclaimed solo album, Local Honey, as well as The Gaslight Anthem’s 2007 now-classic debut album, Sink Or Swim, and the 2008 EP, Señor and the Queen. Live From Home is set for November 4 at 8pm EST/5pm PST, with replays available for 72 hours afterward. For tickets, please visit noonchorus.com/brian-fallon.

BRIAN FALLON

2021 US TOUR DATES

DECEMBER 2021

4 – Garwood, NJ – Crossroads (SOLD OUT)

16 – Garwood, NJ – Crossroads (SOLD OUT)

17 – Garwood, NJ – Crossroads (SOLD OUT)

18 – Garwood, NJ – Crossroads (SOLD OUT)

23 – Garwood, NJ – Crossroads (SOLD OUT)

BRIAN FALLON AND THE HOWLING WEATHER

2022 TOUR DATES – NORTH AMERICA/EU/UK

JANUARY 2022

11 – Portland, ME – State Theatre *

12 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts *

14 – Montreal, QC – L’Astral *

15 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall *

16 – Buffalo, NY – Babeville/Asbury Hall *

18 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall *

19 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues*

21 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall *

22 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre *

23 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall *

25 – Chicago, IL – Park West *

26 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater *

28 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall *

29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall *

31 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre *

FEBRUARY 2022

1 – Seattle, WA – Showbox *

2 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre *

4 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades *

5 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore *

6 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern *

8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre *

9 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom *

11- Austin, TX – Mohawk *

12 – Dallas, TX – Kessler Theater *

13 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater *

15 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Heaven Stage *

16 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall *

18 – Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge/Cannery Ballroom #

19 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre #

20 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre #

22 – New York, NY – Town Hall #

25 – Boston, MA – Royale #

26 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground#

27 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer #

MARCH 2022

1 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre #

2 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre #

4 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center For The Arts #

APRIL 2022

26 – Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp **

27 – Hamburg, DE – Edel-Optics.de Arena **

28 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik **

29 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser Strand ** (SOLD OUT)

30 – Copenhagen, DK – Lille Vega ** (SOLD OUT)

MAY 2022

2 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria ** (SOLD OUT)

3 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys **

4 – Vienna, AT – Ottakringer Brauerei **

5 – Stuttgart, DE – LKA Longhorn **

6 – Munich, DE – Neue Theaterfabrik **

7 – Nuremberg, DE – Löwensaal **

8 – Milan, IT – Circolo Magnolia **

10 – Zürich, CH – Komplex 457 **

12 – Barcelona, SP – Sala Apolo – La 2 **

13 – Madrid, SP – Ochoymedio **

14 – Cascante, SP – Estaciones Sonoras

16 – Paris, FR – Backstage **

17 – Antwerp, BE – Trix Club **

18 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg **

20 – Norwich, UK – The Waterfront **

21 – Manchester, UK – Academy **

22 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy **

24 – Glasgow, NI – SWG3 ** (SOLD OUT)

25 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy **

26 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire ** (SOLD OUT)

27 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute **

28 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City **

* with special guests Worriers and The Dirty Nil

# with special guests Worriers and Hurry

** with special guests Chris Farren and Jesse Malin

NIGHT DIVINE

(Lesser Known Records/Thirty Tigers)

Release Date: November 5, 2021

Tracklist:

Virgin Mary Had One Son

Amazing Grace

O Holy Night

Nearer, My God, To Thee

Leaning On The Everlasting Arms

The First Noel

Sweet Hour Of Prayer

Angels We Have Heard On High

Silent Night

The Blessing