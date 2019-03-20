Buck O Nine New Album Out April 12th

We already posted about Buck O Nine’s new album a few months ago, now we know more info and can hear a new song too! The new album is called FunDayMental, on April 19th with Cleopatra Records.



The band celebrated the announcement of their first record in 12 years with the release of a video today for a brand new single titled “Top of the World,” that premiered at PunkNews.org but you can watch below too.

Jon talked about the new single and album:

“”Top of the World” is a reminder to take a step back from your reality and evaluate your current situation to make sure you’re running positive and sifting thru the chaos with an open mind.” “The album is about life, love and unity. It’s a reflection of our lives and struggles in this crazy beautiful world.”

FunDayMental Tracklisting:

1. Paint The Night Red

2. Top Of The World

3. In My Room

4. Skeletons

5. We Won’t Fight

6. Fun Day Mental

7. With You I Can

8. Irish Drinking Song (MThead Sessions)

9. YaYa

10. Don’t Be Afraid

11. Monday Morning

12. Tuff Rudeboy

13. My Town (MThead Sessions)

14. Dust it Off

Tour Dates:

May 24-29 – Japanese Tour

Aug 22 – Denver, CO – The Bluebird Theatre

Aug 23 – Omaha, NE – Lookout Lounge

Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – 350 Fest: Weekend Invasion @ Tinley Field