Buju Banton Re-Releasing “‘Til Shiloh” on December 18th For 25th Anniversary

Grammy winning reggae artist Buju Banton is going to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the classic ‘Til Shiloh album on December 18th. If you don’t know already, he already released his first full-length album in over a decade called Upside Down 2020. The re-released album will be released on Island Records/UMe. Buju released a single from the album today called “Come Inna The Dance,” which is a new track that he initially recorded but didn’t make the original album.



Along with the new track, The collector’s edition will include the original recordings of the critically acclaimed album, plus three new bonus tracks mixed by Buju Banton, exclusively. “Not An Easy Road” and “Wanna Be Loved” will get the remix treatment.

‘TIL SHILOH TRACKLISTING

1. Shiloh

2. Til I’m Laid To Rest

3. Murderer

4. Champion

5. Untold Stories

6. Not An Easy Road

7. Only Man

8. Complaint Feat. Garnett Silk

9. Chuck It So

10. How Could You

11. Wanna Be Loved

12. It’s All Over

13. Hush Baby Hush

14. What Ya Gonna Do? Feat. Wayne Wonder

15. Rampage

16. Sensemilia Persecution

17. Champion (Remix)

*18. Wanna Be Loved (Remix)

*19. Come Inna The Dance

*20. Not An Easy Road (Remix)

* PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED