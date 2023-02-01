Camp Punksylvania Music & Camping Festival Announces Lineup

Camp Punksylvania Music & Camping Festival has announced another round of artists that will play the 3rd annual event. Pennsylvania’s first DIY music & camping festival, Camp Punksylvania takes place September 1-3, 2023 at the legendary Circle Drive-In Theater in Dickson City, Scranton, PA – my old college stomping grounds. Bad Cop Bad Cop, Tsunami Bomb, The Dollyrots, Mikey Erg, Lenny Lashley’s Gang of One and more will be playing the festival!



The festival features three stages and one-of-a-kind events that showcase and uplift the voices and talents of those in marginalized communities, as well as spotlighting notable artists for the fans.

This is the second round of several announcements of Artists spanning 3 days. Focusing largely on an eclectic & inclusive selection, talents are curated by Riot Squad Media’s executive team in collaboration with booking agencies, management and PR firms, record labels, media outlets & lifestyle brands.

The current confirmed artists to appear at Camp Punksylvania include:

Bad Cop Bad Cop (California)

Tsunami Bomb (California)

War On Women (Maryland)

The Dollyrots (California)

The Potato Pirates (Colorado)

Belvedere (Canada)

Mikey Erg (New Jersey)

Lenny Lashley’s Gang of One (Massachutes)

Scott Reynolds of ALL (New York)

The Jasons (New Jersey)

ÅSMR (Ohio)

Black Guy Fawkes & the Co-Conspirators (Maryland)

More performers will be announced at later dates, with the full lineup debuting March 1st.

Listen to the artists performing at Camp Punksylvania 2023 on Spotify.