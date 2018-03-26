Fat Mike’s Camp Punk In Drublic Happening In Ohio June 1st-3rd
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Mar 26th, 2018
Fat Mike’s Punk in Drublic has been making the rounds in various cities but now there will be a 3-day festival happening in Ohio! On June 1st-3rd, the festival will be held at Legend Valley, Thornville, OH. The lineup is pretty killer, which was to expected when Fat Mike is curating the fest.
The lineup is:
NOFX
Rancid
Pennywise
Mighty Mighty Bosstones
Me First And The Gimme Gimmes
Goldfinger
Sick Of It All
Lagwagon
STRUNG OUT
The Bouncing Souls
Face to Face
Jello Biafra and the Guantanamo School of Medicine
Mad Caddies
Street Dogs
The Interrupters
Guttermouth
Bad Cop / Bad Cop
You can buy weekend passes for $50 plus the stupid fees this Friday, starting at 10am EST at http://punkindrublicfest.com