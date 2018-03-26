Fat Mike’s Camp Punk In Drublic Happening In Ohio June 1st-3rd

Fat Mike’s Punk in Drublic has been making the rounds in various cities but now there will be a 3-day festival happening in Ohio! On June 1st-3rd, the festival will be held at Legend Valley, Thornville, OH. The lineup is pretty killer, which was to expected when Fat Mike is curating the fest.



The lineup is:

NOFX

Rancid

Pennywise

Mighty Mighty Bosstones

Me First And The Gimme Gimmes

Goldfinger

Sick Of It All

Lagwagon

STRUNG OUT

The Bouncing Souls

Face to Face

Jello Biafra and the Guantanamo School of Medicine

Mad Caddies

Street Dogs

The Interrupters

Guttermouth

Bad Cop / Bad Cop

You can buy weekend passes for $50 plus the stupid fees this Friday, starting at 10am EST at http://punkindrublicfest.com