Carbon Leaf Announce 25th Anniversary Spring Tour Dates

Carbon Leaf are celebrating their 25th Anniversary this year and have announced a bunch of Spring Dates, some with Sister Hazel. This is only a taste of a lot more dates to come as the band celebrates an important year in their career. They are playing Shamrock Fest on March 17th at RFK Stadium (watch out for raccoons), Daryl’s House in Pawling, NY on April 22nd, they did have NYC down for April 18th but venue is TBD I believe. Carbon Leaf will be playing a rare Canadian show in Toronto on April 25th at Horseshoe Tavern so go to that if you want the band to come to Canada more often. Tickets are on sale now!



If you got a lot of dough laying around, you can join the band’s secret society (Crow Foot & Key Society) where you can get the new album in advance, a bunch of merch, a ticket to a show and more. The new album should be out sometime soon as well, but no official date has been announced yet. A lot more tour dates will be announced later on I’m sure.

Tour Dates

February

22 Delmar Hall St. Louis, Mo

23 Bloomington Center For Performing Arts Bloomington, Il

24 The Vogue Indianapolis, In

25 City Winery Nashville, Tn

March

16 The Queen Wilmington, De

17 Rfk Stadium Washington, Dc

April

19 Bull Run Shirley, Ma

20 Flying Monkey Plymouth, Nh

21 Shalin Liu Performance Center Rockport, Ma

22 Daryl’s House Pawling, Ny

25 Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, Ca

26 Buffalo Iron Works Buffalo, Ny

27 Montage Music Hall Rochester, Ny

28 Center For The Arts Homer, Ny

May

03 Grey Eagle Asheville, Nc

04 Lincoln Theatre Raleigh, Nc

05 Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, Nc

10 Musikfest Cafe Bethlehem, Pa

11 Baltimore Sound Stage Baltimore, Md

12 Tally Ho Theatre Leesburg, Va

18 Amaturo Theatre Ft. Lauderdale, Fl

19 The Key West Theater Key West, Fl

22 The Attic Tampa, Fl

23 The Social Orlando, Fl

24 Terminal West Atlanta, Ga