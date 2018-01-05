Shamrock Fest in DC Announces 2018 Lineup

Every year I laugh that ShamRock Fest in DC doesn’t really have a lot of celtic/Irish music. Most of it is, but then there’s some other bands not really in the celtic stylings. This year is no different BUT…



The festival actually has a pretty great lineup featuring Carbon Leaf, Less Than Jake, Reel Big Fish, Sum 41, Shaggy, Street Dogs, Scythian and more! I’d love to go to this but it’s DC, and probably will still be freezing and snowing on March 18th. But this lineup is stellar from top to bottom featuring some of my favorite bands. The festival is happening on March 17th at raccoon infested RFK Stadium.

You can see the rest of the lineup here. Tickets are on sale now! Prices go up after midnight so act fast.