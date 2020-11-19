Carbon Leaf Announce Holiday Live Stream Specials

Carbon Leaf are keeping things busy during these weird times. Releasing some new music, doing some drive-in concerts and they have announced that they will be doing 3 live stream holiday specials end of November, December and January. This time of year is when the band is usually touring right up until Xmas eve but this year is just a bit different. At least there will be something to look forward with these live stream events.



Carbon Leaf will be broadcasting Live from their “Two-Car Studio” in Richmond, Virginia for some songs, stories and tales from the year. The events will be happening November 29th (A Harvest Homecoming), December 20th (A Home Office Holiday Party) and January 3rd 2021 (A Toast To The New Year). 20 bucks per special or 50 for all 3. 8pm EST. Sounds like a great deal for die hard Carbon Leaf fans like myself. Purchase tickets here.

Not only that, fans can finally purchase their Gathering 2: Hunting Ground EP in their store, along with their 27 song live Blu-Ray and double CD as well. Lots of goodies to get for yourself or a loved one for the holidays. The new EP sounds awesome and can’t wait to hear these songs live, whenever the hell that will be. Buy stuff at their store here!