Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly Announce Summer Tour

The Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly have joined forces once again and will be touring with each other. The tour will be happening in the Summer and hitting some outside venues like Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park on June 17th and at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY on June 22nd. Tickets are now on sale!



Tour Dates

June 1 CLEVELAND Jacobs Pavilion

June 2 BIG FLATS, NY Tag’s Summer Stage

June 5 DETROIT Masonic Temple Theatre

June 7 KANSAS CITY/BONNER SPRINGS, KS at PMC Amphitheater

June 8 MINNEAPOLIS The Armory

June 9 COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA Stir Cove

June 10 DENVER Fox Street Compound

June 12 ST LOUIS/SAUGET, IL Pop’s Outside

June 13 COLUMBUS Express Live!

June 16 PROVIDENCE, RI Bold Point Park

June 17 ASBURY PARK Stone Pony Summerstage

June 18 PITTSBURGH Stage AE

June 19 RALEIGH, NC Red Hat Amphitheatre

June 21 PHILADELPHIA Festival Pier

June 22 NYC/QUEENS Forest Hills Stadium

June 23 GILFORD, NH Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion featuring Professional Boxing

Visit DropkickMurphys.com/tour for ticketing info and links.