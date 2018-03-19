Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly Announce Summer Tour
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Mar 19th, 2018
The Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly have joined forces once again and will be touring with each other. The tour will be happening in the Summer and hitting some outside venues like Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park on June 17th and at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY on June 22nd. Tickets are now on sale!
Tour Dates
June 1 CLEVELAND Jacobs Pavilion
June 2 BIG FLATS, NY Tag’s Summer Stage
June 5 DETROIT Masonic Temple Theatre
June 7 KANSAS CITY/BONNER SPRINGS, KS at PMC Amphitheater
June 8 MINNEAPOLIS The Armory
June 9 COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA Stir Cove
June 10 DENVER Fox Street Compound
June 12 ST LOUIS/SAUGET, IL Pop’s Outside
June 13 COLUMBUS Express Live!
June 16 PROVIDENCE, RI Bold Point Park
June 17 ASBURY PARK Stone Pony Summerstage
June 18 PITTSBURGH Stage AE
June 19 RALEIGH, NC Red Hat Amphitheatre
June 21 PHILADELPHIA Festival Pier
June 22 NYC/QUEENS Forest Hills Stadium
June 23 GILFORD, NH Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion featuring Professional Boxing
Visit DropkickMurphys.com/tour for ticketing info and links.