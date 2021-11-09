Dropkick Murphys Announce Tour With The Rumjacks and The Bombpops

Now here’s a great sounding tour that is happening in February and March! Dropkick Murphys have announced dates with Celtic punk band The Rumjacks and punk rock band The Bombpops! Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 12 At 10:00 AM Local Time at www.DropkickMurphys.com. On top of that band, The Rumjacks have announced a new EP for February 2022 as well!



The Rumjacks and The Bombpops have been announced as special guests on Dropkick Murphys ‘ just announced 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Tour, which kicks off February 21 in Reading, PA and culminates with the band’s customary run of St. Patrick’s Day week hometown shows in Boston, MA–including three shows at House Of Blues and one at Roadrunner.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 12 at 10:00 AM local time in each tour market at www.DropkickMurphys.com.

The Rumjacks will be out in support of their upcoming ‘Brass For Gold’ EP. and their latest LP ‘Hestia.’ “One For The Road,” the first single from the EP, is out now.

Feb. 21 – Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

Feb. 22 – Rochester, N.Y. @ Main Street Armory

Feb. 24 – Cleveland, Ohio @ TempleLive Cleveland

Feb. 25 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

Feb. 26 – Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

Feb. 27 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

March 1 – Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

March 2 – Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center (On sale TBD)

March 3 – New Orleans, La. @ Civic Theatre

March 4 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

March 6 – Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues

March 7 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

March 8 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution

March 10 – Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

March 11 – Wilmington, N.C. @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

March 12 – Washington, D.C. @ Shamrockfest at RFK Festival Grounds

March 14 – Albany, N.Y. @ Albany Capitol Center

March 15 – Portland, Maine @ State Theatre

March 17 – Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues

March 18 – Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues

March 19 – Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues

March 20 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

* The Bombpops on all shows except March 12 and 20.

* The Rumjacks on all shows except March 12.

* Jim Lindberg and The Rumjacks open March 20.