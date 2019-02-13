Fat Wreck Chords Signs Clowns

Photo by Kyle Goon

Fat Wreck Chords have signed the Australia punk band Clowns and will be releasing their new album Nature/Nurture on April 12th. FAT will be releasing the album but down in Oz, Damaged Records will be releasing it.



Vocalist Stevie Williams talked about the new album:

Nature/Nurture is an amalgamation of our last three records, which we’ve made over the last 6 or so years. Our line-up has been a little bit fluid over the years, but this record is the band really coming to fruition with this line-up and with all the different sounds that we’ve experimented with over the years – everywhere from super-adolescent punk rock to nine-minute long psych jams.

Track Listing

1. Bland is the New Black

2. Soul for Sale

3. Freezing in the Sun

4. Nature

5. I Wanna Feel Again

6. I Shaved My Legs for You

7. 1:19

8. Prick

9. Prey for Us

10. May I Be Exhumed?

11. Nurture

Check out their song “Prick” from the new album:

Pre-order the album here.