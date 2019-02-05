Fishbone Opening For George Clinton’s Farewell Tour with Parliament-Funkadelic

Fishbone will be joining George Clinton on his farewell tour with Parliament-Funkadelic, Galactic, Dumpstaphunk & Miss Velvet and The Blue Wolf this summer. The tour will stop at Central Park Summer Stage on June 4th. Tickets go on sale this Friday (2/8) at 10am EST.



Tour Dates:

5/30 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre *

5/31 – Chicago, IL – Official Aragon Ballroom *

6/1 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Live *

6/4 – New York, NY – SummerStage NYC **

6/5 – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion **

6/6 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall **

8/2 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre **

8/3 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery **

8/4 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort ***

8/8 – Seattle, WA – Showbox **

8/10 – Portland, OR – Oregon Zoo **

8/11 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater **

8/15 – Denver, CO – TBA **

8/17 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre **

8/18 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas **

* with Galactic, Fishbone, & Miss Velvet and The Blue Wolf

** with Fishbone, Dumpstaphunk, & Miss Velvet and The Blue Wolf

*** with Zapp, Fishbone, Dumpstaphunk, & Miss Velvet and The Blue Wolf