Fishbone Opening For George Clinton’s Farewell Tour with Parliament-Funkadelic
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 5th, 2019
Fishbone will be joining George Clinton on his farewell tour with Parliament-Funkadelic, Galactic, Dumpstaphunk & Miss Velvet and The Blue Wolf this summer. The tour will stop at Central Park Summer Stage on June 4th. Tickets go on sale this Friday (2/8) at 10am EST.
Tour Dates:
5/30 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre *
5/31 – Chicago, IL – Official Aragon Ballroom *
6/1 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Live *
6/4 – New York, NY – SummerStage NYC **
6/5 – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion **
6/6 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall **
8/2 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre **
8/3 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery **
8/4 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort ***
8/8 – Seattle, WA – Showbox **
8/10 – Portland, OR – Oregon Zoo **
8/11 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater **
8/15 – Denver, CO – TBA **
8/17 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre **
8/18 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas **
* with Galactic, Fishbone, & Miss Velvet and The Blue Wolf
** with Fishbone, Dumpstaphunk, & Miss Velvet and The Blue Wolf
*** with Zapp, Fishbone, Dumpstaphunk, & Miss Velvet and The Blue Wolf