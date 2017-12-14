Flogging Molly Announces Life Is Good Tour Spring 2018

Flogging Molly will be touring this Spring in support of their recent alum Life Is Good. The band will also be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday, March 17th as well. They will also be playing their Salty Dog Cruise featuring The Offspring, Buzzcocks, The Vandals, Lagwagon, The Adolescents, and more in the Spring.



The tour starts in Columbia, SC on March 1st then heads down South to Florida, across to Texas, then cross-country to the West Coast to conclude in Bend, OR on March 24th. Sorry, no NYC area dates this go. Fan presale begins today: http://floggingmolly.com/home/#tour (CODE: MYSONG).

Mar 01, 2018

Music Farm

Columbia, SC

Mar 02, 2018

House Of Blues

Lake Buena Vista, FL

Mar 03, 2018

Jannus Landing

St Petersburg, FL

Mar 04, 2018

Revolution Live

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Mar 06, 2018

House Of Blues

New Orleans, LA

Mar 08, 2018

House Of Blues

Houston, TX

Mar 09, 2018

Stubbs

Austin, TX

Mar 10, 2018

South Side Ballroom

Dallas, TX

Mar 11, 2018

Cain’s Ballroom

Tulsa, OK

Mar 14, 2018

Observatory North Park

San Diego, CA

Mar 15, 2018

Cosmopolitan Pool

Las Vegas, NV

Mar 16, 2018

Morongo Casino

Cabazon, CA

Mar 17, 2018

Palladium

Los Angeles, CA

Mar 19, 2018

Majestic Ventura Theater

Ventura, CA

Mar 20, 2018

The Catalyst

Santa Cruz, CA

Mar 21, 2018

Ace Of Spades

Sacramento, CA

Mar 23, 2018

Montbleu Resort & Casino

Stateline, NV

Mar 24, 2018

Midtown Ballroom

Bend, OR

Apr 20, 2018

Salty Dog Cruise

Miami, FL