Flogging Molly Announces Life Is Good Tour Spring 2018
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Dec 14th, 2017
Flogging Molly will be touring this Spring in support of their recent alum Life Is Good. The band will also be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday, March 17th as well. They will also be playing their Salty Dog Cruise featuring The Offspring, Buzzcocks, The Vandals, Lagwagon, The Adolescents, and more in the Spring.
The tour starts in Columbia, SC on March 1st then heads down South to Florida, across to Texas, then cross-country to the West Coast to conclude in Bend, OR on March 24th. Sorry, no NYC area dates this go. Fan presale begins today: http://floggingmolly.com/home/#tour (CODE: MYSONG).
Mar 01, 2018
Music Farm
Columbia, SC
Mar 02, 2018
House Of Blues
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Mar 03, 2018
Jannus Landing
St Petersburg, FL
Mar 04, 2018
Revolution Live
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Mar 06, 2018
House Of Blues
New Orleans, LA
Mar 08, 2018
House Of Blues
Houston, TX
Mar 09, 2018
Stubbs
Austin, TX
Mar 10, 2018
South Side Ballroom
Dallas, TX
Mar 11, 2018
Cain’s Ballroom
Tulsa, OK
Mar 14, 2018
Observatory North Park
San Diego, CA
Mar 15, 2018
Cosmopolitan Pool
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 16, 2018
Morongo Casino
Cabazon, CA
Mar 17, 2018
Palladium
Los Angeles, CA
Mar 19, 2018
Majestic Ventura Theater
Ventura, CA
Mar 20, 2018
The Catalyst
Santa Cruz, CA
Mar 21, 2018
Ace Of Spades
Sacramento, CA
Mar 23, 2018
Montbleu Resort & Casino
Stateline, NV
Mar 24, 2018
Midtown Ballroom
Bend, OR
Apr 20, 2018
Salty Dog Cruise
Miami, FL