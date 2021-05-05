Half Past Two Releasing New Album on Pay Attention Records

Photo provided by Earshot Media

Orange County, CA ska/rock/reggae/pop-punk band Half Past Two will release their next full-length this fall on Pay Attention Records, a new record label from Ska Punk Daily and Jump Up Records. They will be the first release, so that’s pretty cool and not surprising since they did a theme song for Ska Punk Daily.



The band is premiering a video for “Some Nights,” a new single off the record:



“Some Nights” is the follow up to the band’s recent singles “Mean Green”, “All About You” and “Shine”, and 2020’s “Something Blue” EP which was produced by David Irish (Reel Big Fish, Suburban Legends) at Pot O’ Gold Recording in Orange, California.

After five studio releases and over 100 shows to their name, these veterans of the live local scene carry headlining credits at the House of Blues Anaheim and Chain Reaction, and have supported national and international touring acts including Reel Big Fish, The Aquabats, Less Than Jake, The Skatalites, RX Bandits, The Selecter, The English Beat, Mustard Plug, The Toasters, and Pato Banton at venues including The Grove of Anaheim, The Glass House, The Observatory, 924 Gilman, The Phoenix Theater, and The Catalyst. HALF PAST TWO’s strong connection to the Orange County music scene is evidenced by an Orange County Music Awards nomination for Best Alternative Band, airplay on KROQ FM radio, claiming the Number One track for 2014 on Tazy Phillipz’s Ska Parade internet radio show, and inclusion in the 2016 indie movie “Confessions of a Womanizer” (featuring Gary Busey and C. Thomas Howell).