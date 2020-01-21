Iration Add More Heatseekers 2020 Spring Tour Dates

Iration are making their way around the country in the Spring (mostly in May). They have added more Heatseeker Spring Tour dates with special guests Hirie & The Ries Brothers. The closest NYC area show is in New Haven, CT at Toad’s Place.



The band will be revealing some new tunes and tickets are on sale now!

Tour Dates:

4/30 – Stubb’s – Austin, TX

5/01 – House of Blues – Houston, TX

5/02 – Bomb Factory – Dallas, TX

5/03 – Concrete Street Pavilion – Corpus Christi, TX

5/05 – Iron City – Birmingham, AL

5/07 – The National – Richmond, VA

5/08 – Hampton Beach Ballroom – Hampton Beach, NH

5/09 – Aura – Portland, ME

5/10 – The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA

5/13 – Toad’s Place – New Haven, CT

5/14 – Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY

5/15 – Crowfoot Ballroom – Pontiac, MI

5/16 – Riviera Theater – Chicago, Il

5/17 – Slowdown – Omaha, NE