Kill Lincoln Releasing New Album ‘Can’t Complain’ on August 7th

DC ska punk band Kill Lincoln will release their first new album in 5 years entitled ‘Can’t Complain.’ It will be released on Bad Time Records, which seems to be releasing all the ska releases these days. I saw the band for the first time back at Skanksgiving in NJ and they were a super fun band to watch live. Will be interesting what they come up with this new album.



You can listen to “Confession Obsession,” the album’s first single now here.

‘Can’t Complain’ vinyl and merch bundle pre-orders have launched at Bad Time Records.