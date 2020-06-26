Kill Lincoln Releasing New Album ‘Can’t Complain’ on August 7th
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jun 26th, 2020
DC ska punk band Kill Lincoln will release their first new album in 5 years entitled ‘Can’t Complain.’ It will be released on Bad Time Records, which seems to be releasing all the ska releases these days. I saw the band for the first time back at Skanksgiving in NJ and they were a super fun band to watch live. Will be interesting what they come up with this new album.
You can listen to “Confession Obsession,” the album’s first single now here.
‘Can’t Complain’ vinyl and merch bundle pre-orders have launched at Bad Time Records.
2020 has undoubtedly been a tough year for most artists and musicians… with one small consolation. For whatever reason, it’s officially OK to like ska-punk again… much thanks to bands like KILL LINCOLN.
Since 2009 KILL LINCOLN has been turning the ska-punk scene on its head. They’ve studied the playbook from bands like Less Than Jake and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, but have ripped the pages out and re-written them with fresh grit, perspective, and enough energy to make even the most jaded hardcore kid jump in the pit. Combining ska, skate punk, and the reckless style of hardcore their hometown of Washington DC is known for, a KILL LINCOLN show is a non-stop assault of sing-alongs, stage dives, and circle pits. Remember when you were 16 and you would leave every show soaked with sweat? KILL LINCOLN is here to make you be that person again.
Through years of touring throughout the US, Canada, and Japan, the band has developed somewhat of a cult following; die-hard fans who flood dance-floors and comment sections alike, hailing the much-debated “4th wave” of ska. Combine that with multiple national and international festival dates (including 6 appearances at The Fest in Gainesville FL), and years of providing direct support for scene veterans like The Pietasters, Reel Big Fish, & Big D & The Kids Table, and you can see why KILL LINCOLN is poised to open the next chapter in the annals of the genre.
‘Can’t Complain’ marks the band’s first release since 2015’s ‘Good Riddance to Good Advice’, and truly their most complete and reflective effort. It distills everything you love about the band into a sweat-inducing 30-minute dance party; powerful horn lines that get stuck in your head, thoughtful lyrics that grab at your heart, and the speed and energy you’ve come to recognize from any Kill Lincoln show. Recorded at District Recording in San Jose CA with engineer Ryan Perras (The Atom Age), the record perfectly captures the band’s live sound and energy, with plenty of rock & roll power for good measure. “These are hands down the most fun, challenging, and complete songs we’ve ever written” says vocalist / guitarist Mike Sosinski. “It’s the most Kill Lincoln thing you’ll ever hear, but also something fresh and different I don’t think fans of the band or the genre have experienced yet”.
‘Can’t Complain’ is out August 7 2020 on Bad Time Records in the US, 1138 Records in Japan, Pookout Records in the UK, and all major streaming platforms.