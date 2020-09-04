Ska Against Racism Benefit Compilation Out Now!
Music News | By Bryan ReadJunk on Sep 4th, 2020
Ska Punk Daily, Mike Park & Asian Man Records and Bad Time Records have teamed up to release a brand new benefit album for racial equality! I wanted to get Ska Against Racism tour going back in 2018 but me being me I didn’t follow through with it. Glad SPD, Mike Park and Bad Time Records did something because in 2020 we could certainly use some type of benefit album…and hopefully a tour when it’s okay to do that again.
The Ska Against Racism compilation contains RARE & UNRELEASED tracks from 28 ska & ska/punk bands from many parts of the world. ALL PROCEEDS will be donated to organizations focused on racial justice/equality. Pre-order the vinyl (limited copies), grab a digital copy (AVAILABLE NOW), and join the movement at skaagainstracism.com! Pre-order the vinyl and buy the album digitally now!
Featuring brand new/unreleased/rare tunes from:
LESS THAN JAKE
THE SUICIDE MACHINES
FIVE IRON FRENZY
THE INTERRUPTERS
MUSTARD PLUG
THE SKINTS
HEPCAT
TIM TIMEBOMB + JESSE MICHAELS
MU330
BIG D & THE KIDS TABLE
THE CHINKEES
LEFT ALONE
WESTBOUND TRAIN
THE BEST OF THE WORST
BITE ME BAMBI
BUCK O’ NINE
BUSTER SHUFFLE
CATBITE
THE DOPED UP DOLLIES
HALF PAST TWO
HEY SMITH
JER
KILL LINCOLN
LOS KUNG FU MONKEYS
OMNIGONE
THE PLANET SMASHERS
THE PORKERS
WE ARE THE UNION