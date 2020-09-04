Ska Against Racism Benefit Compilation Out Now!

Ska Punk Daily, Mike Park & Asian Man Records and Bad Time Records have teamed up to release a brand new benefit album for racial equality! I wanted to get Ska Against Racism tour going back in 2018 but me being me I didn’t follow through with it. Glad SPD, Mike Park and Bad Time Records did something because in 2020 we could certainly use some type of benefit album…and hopefully a tour when it’s okay to do that again.



The Ska Against Racism compilation contains RARE & UNRELEASED tracks from 28 ska & ska/punk bands from many parts of the world. ALL PROCEEDS will be donated to organizations focused on racial justice/equality. Pre-order the vinyl (limited copies), grab a digital copy (AVAILABLE NOW), and join the movement at skaagainstracism.com! Pre-order the vinyl and buy the album digitally now!

Featuring brand new/unreleased/rare tunes from:

LESS THAN JAKE

THE SUICIDE MACHINES

FIVE IRON FRENZY

THE INTERRUPTERS

MUSTARD PLUG

THE SKINTS

HEPCAT

TIM TIMEBOMB + JESSE MICHAELS

MU330

BIG D & THE KIDS TABLE

THE CHINKEES

LEFT ALONE

WESTBOUND TRAIN

THE BEST OF THE WORST

BITE ME BAMBI

BUCK O’ NINE

BUSTER SHUFFLE

CATBITE

THE DOPED UP DOLLIES

HALF PAST TWO

HEY SMITH

JER

KILL LINCOLN

LOS KUNG FU MONKEYS

OMNIGONE

THE PLANET SMASHERS

THE PORKERS

WE ARE THE UNION