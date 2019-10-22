Watch The New Music Video From Bruce Lee Band
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Oct 22nd, 2019
Bruce Lee Band released a new EP yesterday called Rental Eviction. The vinyl will be out in December but you can stream everywhere now. The band also did a quick music video for the track “Tryin’ & Stutterin'” which came out today.
Mike Park posted:
This video has brought me great joy. I watch it, I laugh, and then I watch it again. And then I laugh again. I hope it brings a smile to your face. If you want to watch it on youtube, or listen to the full album, or preorder vinyl. info. will be in comments. Peace, mike “bruce lee” park