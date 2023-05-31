Matt Skiba Starts New Band Project Called Lektron

Image used with permission for news purposes

Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba has started a new band project and it’s called Lektron. The new garage punk band released their debut two-song single via Asian Man Records today. “Dirty Jacks” and “She’s a War” are now available on streaming platforms, and fans can pre-order the vinyl as well. The vinyl is expected to ship by end of June, on asianmanrecords.com. Lektron also confirmed plans for a full-length album supported by extensive touring, with more details to come later this year.



The band consists of Matt Skiba (Alkaline Trio, Blink-182) on vocals and guitar, Atom Willard (Rocket From The Crypt, Against Me!) on drums, Hunter Burgan (AFI) on bass, and Randy Moore (Spiritworld, Dan Andriano & The Bygones) on lead guitar.

Lektron was born in a torrential rainstorm in San Jose, California on a fateful winter night. What started out as an excuse for Matt Skiba to make some noise in a friends studio quickly evolved into a garage-esque punk rock band thanks to the recording prowess of Ryan Perras and the black belt guitar musings and structural sensibilities of Randy Moore (Spiritworld, Dan Andriano & The Bygones). The three built the foundation for the songs “Dirty Jacks” and “She’s A War” to be taken up by rhythm section juggernauts Atom Willard (Rocket From The Crypt/Against Me!) on drums and Hunter Burgan (AFI) on bass.

What started in the vibey confines of District Recording in San Jose would be taken down to the Foo Fighters’ beautiful and legendary Studio 606 for said rhythm implementations by Atom and Hunter. The result is Lektron’s first release via Asian Man Records. The band already has plans for a follow-up full length album and extensive live touring. Lektron draws influence from its members’ respective projects as well as bands like Fugazi, Joy Division, and Brainiac.