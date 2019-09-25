The Abruptors Premiere Debut Music Video For “With My Luck”

Buffalo, NY Rocksteady band The Abruptors will be releasing their debut album entitled Love & Other Disasters on October 4th via Asian Man Records. Their sound is a mix of Rocksteady, Soul, ska of course, Reggae, and R & B. They were influenced by every era of the Jamaican sound from The Skatalites, Millie Small, Toots and the Maytals, the Specials, The Selecter, the Slackers, Dance Hall Crashers, Hepcat and more. ReadJunk is premiering their debut music video for the track “With My Luck.” Watch below!



Love & Other Disasters was produced by Rick Johnson of Mustard Plug. You can pre-order their record here.

The band has some shows coming up too:

9/27

The Abruptors

The Solid Eights

The Tellways

The Old Miami

Detroit, Michigan

9/28

Mustard Plug

The Abruptors

The Pyramid Scheme

Grand Rapids, Michigan

10/10 (Album Release Show)

Mustard Plug

The Abruptors(Album Release)

The PaversMohawk Place

Buffalo, New York