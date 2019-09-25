The Abruptors Premiere Debut Music Video For “With My Luck”
Featured, Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Sep 25th, 2019
Buffalo, NY Rocksteady band The Abruptors will be releasing their debut album entitled Love & Other Disasters on October 4th via Asian Man Records. Their sound is a mix of Rocksteady, Soul, ska of course, Reggae, and R & B. They were influenced by every era of the Jamaican sound from The Skatalites, Millie Small, Toots and the Maytals, the Specials, The Selecter, the Slackers, Dance Hall Crashers, Hepcat and more. ReadJunk is premiering their debut music video for the track “With My Luck.” Watch below!
Love & Other Disasters was produced by Rick Johnson of Mustard Plug. You can pre-order their record here.
The band has some shows coming up too:
9/27
The Abruptors
The Solid Eights
The Tellways
The Old Miami
Detroit, Michigan
9/28
Mustard Plug
The Abruptors
The Pyramid Scheme
Grand Rapids, Michigan
10/10 (Album Release Show)
Mustard Plug
The Abruptors(Album Release)
The PaversMohawk Place
Buffalo, New York