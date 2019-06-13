Liam Gallagher Releasing New Album ‘Why Me? Why Not’ on September 20th

Liam Gallagher released a new single last week or so called “Shockwave.” Now he’s made a music video for it! The song sounds great, just like his latest solo album. The bigger news is he’s releasing a new album Why Me? Why Not. on September 20th via Warner Records! Glad to see he’s churning out another album so quickly.



The video arrives as Gallagher confirms his eagerly-anticipated second album Why Me? Why Not. will be released on September 20th via Warner Records. The album is now available to pre-order and will be available on a variety of CD, vinyl, download and streaming formats. There will also be a special D2C package which compiles a deluxe CD, a sun yellow vinyl album and a one-sided etched 12” which features three deluxe bonus tracks along with a demo recording that’s exclusive to this format – all packaged in a hardcover book.

Why Me? Why Not. was written by Gallagher along with producers Andrew Wyatt and Greg Kurstin, and recorded in both Los Angeles and London. Wyatt and Kurstin previously contributed with writing and producing Gallagher’s internationally-acclaimed debut solo album As You Were, and Gallagher was keen to push the envelope further this time. As a result, Why Me? Why Not. is a leap forward while still maintaining his trademark knack for crafting classic, melodic, memorable rock ‘n’ roll with a familiar fire and fury.

Gallagher explains: “I wrote some songs on my own for the last album, but this time it’s all co-writes. Reason being is I want it to be even better than As You Were. I know my strengths and I know my limitations. I’m an ok songwriter, but I’m a great singer and frontman. I want the second album to be a step-up because the hardest thing to do is to make something the same, only better. So that’s what we’ve done.”

“Shockwave” is proof of the Manchester legend’s typically full-throttle return. Adding to the excitement was the U.K. premiere and release of a new documentary ‘As It Was’ which has already been warmly embraced by the media overseas. The film’s U.S. release is scheduled to coincide with the release of Why Me? Why Not. Additionally, Gallagher was featured on the current cover of the U.K.’s Q Magazine, who described him as “rock’s finest frontman.” Well, naturally. Gallagher is back and in top form.