ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (July 2019)

It’s time for a New Music playlist, this time it’s for July 2019. This would have been the music I played on the ReadJunk Podcast if I still played music on the podcast. The new Spotify playlist features new singles & music from The Menzingers, Lagwagon, Frank Turner, Liam Gallagher, Snuff, Mr. Kingpin, the Dualers, Dirty Heads, New Model Army, Belle & Sebastian, All Out War, Terror, Greenland Whalefishers, Skinny Lister and loads more. You can listen to the playlist below or directly at Spotify. Have a listen and check out all the music that has come out in July and previous months.



Playlist:

1. The Menzingers – Anna

2. Frank Turner – Sister Rosetta

3. MxPx – Franco Un-American

4. Strung Out – Under the Western Sky

5. Lagwagon – Bubble

6. Catbite – Come on Baby

7. Mr. Kingpin- Cards on the Table

8. The Pomps – Autopsy

9. Stop the Presses – Dead Man’s Party

10. Dirty Heads – Lift Me Up

11. The Black Seeds – Hypnotized Again

12. Big Youth – Gunslinger

13. Tuxedo, Parisalexa – Vibrations

14. Kaiser Chiefs – Golden Oldies

15. Liam Gallagher – The River

16. Ian Brown – Black Roses

17. Belle & Sebastian – Sister Buddha

18. Skinny Lister – Artist Arsonist

19. The Replacements – Talent Show – Matt Wallace Mix

20. New Model Army – Never Arriving

21. Mat Kearney – Fire & Rain

22. Peter Bradley Adams, ALIAS Chamber Ensemble – Little Flower

23. Greenland Whalefishers – Friend / Enemy

24. The Walker Roaders – Lord Randall’s Bastard Son

25. Larry and His Flask – Young Is The Night

26. Tiger Army – Eyes of the Night

27. Kepi Ghoulie – Observation Day

28. Chris Cresswell – Gather My Thoughts

29. Mike Herrera – Don’t Walk Away

30. Buju Banton – Steppa

31. Freddie McGregor – Come On In My Kitchen

32. HIRIE, Slightly Stoopid – I Like the Way You Roll (feat. Slightly Stoopid)

33. Signal Fire – Get It Together

34. Blink-182 – Happy Days

35. Thirsty Guys – Not Playing Fest

36. The Dollyrots – Oblivious

37. Charger – Crackdown

38. Hammerfall – One Against the World

39. Terror – No Road Too Long

40. All Out War – Gehenna Lights Eternal

41. Seablite – Pillbox

42. Re-Volts – Leeches

43. Real Sickies – Forgot to Let Go

44. Snuff – Dippy Egg

45. Buck-O-Nine – Paint the Night Red

46. J. Navarro & The Traitors – No Control

47. Shoot the Moon – Go Get It

48. Chainska Brassika – Calm City

49. The Dualers – Only When You’re Around

50. The Peeping Toms – Come On

51. Tunnel Vision – Sail Away

52. Marcia Griffiths – Piece by Piece

53. Morgan Heritage – Beach and Country

54. Ziggy Marley – I Will Be Glad – Live

55. Iya Terra, The Green – Follow Your Heart (feat. Zion Thompson from The Green)

56. P-Funk North, Mighty Mystic – The Treatment

57. Gentleman’s Dub Club – Out of This World

58. Mike Love – California Beach