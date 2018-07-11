This Is Hardcore Fest Happening in Philly July 27th-29th
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 11th, 2018
This Is Hardcore Fest is happening in Philly at Electric Factory from July 27th-29th! One King Down, E-Town Concrete, Ten Yard fight, Sick of it All and others are playing. Tickets are on sale now and it’s coming up quick!
The lineup is looking like this:
Friday, July 27
Ten Yard Fight
Rotting Out
Incendiary
Vein
Shark Attack
Shipwrecked
Regulate
True Love
Raw Brigade
Please Die
World Demise
Saturday, July 28
One King Down
18 Visions
All Out War
Harvest
Merauder
Knocked Loose
For The Love Of
Shattered Realm
King Nine
Trail of Lies
Candy
Year of the Knife
Numb
Departed
Invoke
Safe and Sound
No Victory
Sunday, July 29
E Town Concrete
Sick Of It All
Arkangel
District 9
Wisdom In Chains
Carnivore AD
Twitching Tongues
Jesus Piece
Agents of man
Sworn Enemy
Queensway
Lionheart
Mindforce
Three Knee Deep
Vamachara