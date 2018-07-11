This Is Hardcore Fest Happening in Philly July 27th-29th

This Is Hardcore Fest is happening in Philly at Electric Factory from July 27th-29th! One King Down, E-Town Concrete, Ten Yard fight, Sick of it All and others are playing. Tickets are on sale now and it’s coming up quick!



The lineup is looking like this:

Friday, July 27

Ten Yard Fight

Rotting Out

Incendiary

Vein

Shark Attack

Shipwrecked

Regulate

True Love

Raw Brigade

Please Die

World Demise

Saturday, July 28

One King Down

18 Visions

All Out War

Harvest

Merauder

Knocked Loose

For The Love Of

Shattered Realm

King Nine

Trail of Lies

Candy

Year of the Knife

Numb

Departed

Invoke

Safe and Sound

No Victory

Sunday, July 29

E Town Concrete

Sick Of It All

Arkangel

District 9

Wisdom In Chains

Carnivore AD

Twitching Tongues

Jesus Piece

Agents of man

Sworn Enemy

Queensway

Lionheart

Mindforce

Three Knee Deep

Vamachara