Mark Hollis of Talk Talk Has Passed Away
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 25th, 2019
Mrk Hollis, co-founder and frontman of the band Talk Talk has passed away at the age of 64. The band is known for their hit songs “It’s My Life,” “Today, Talk Talk” and “Life’s What You Make It.” Hollis’ manager confirmed the sad news at Pitchfork.
His cousin-in-law Anthony Costello tweeted on Monday: “RIP Mark Hollis. Cousin-in-law. Wonderful husband and father. Fascinating and principled man. Retired from the music business 20 years ago but an indefinable musical icon.”
Talk Talk’s bassist Mark Webb, aka Rustin Man, paid tribute to Hollis on Instagram. “I am very shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mark Hollis,” he wrote. “Musically he was a genius and it was a honour and a privilege to have been in a band with him. I have not seen Mark for many years, but like many musicians of our generation I have been profoundly influenced by his trailblazing musical ideas.”
Very sorry to hear the news that #MarkHollis of #TalkTalk has died. He was behind some of the finest albums of the 1980s / early 1990s. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/IoTuAkGCUf
— THE THE (@thethe) February 25, 2019
This is the song I've forever said I want to play at my funeral.
Baby, life's what you make it
Celebrate it, anticipate it
Yesterday's faded, nothing can change it
Life's what you make it.
– Talk Talk, Life's What You Make It
R.I.P. Mark Hollis pic.twitter.com/QUNU9tQV8F
— Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) February 25, 2019
Goodbye Mark Hollis,We owe you so much ,I cant overstate the influence on us three as musicians and us as a band.#markhollis #talktalk
— Doves (@dovesmusicblog) February 25, 2019
Admittedly I was very late to Talk Talk and Mark Hollis but incredibly sad to hear of his reported passing. If you haven't explored Talk Talk's catalog and Hollis' solo album I suggest you do that right now.
— Tiny Engines (@tinyengines) February 25, 2019
So sad to read that Mark Hollis has passed away. Was sure he'd appear with another singular masterpiece when we least expected. #RIP #MarkHollis #TalkTalk https://t.co/uOMit2qhpq
— superchunk (@superchunk) February 25, 2019
It’s with great sadness to know our friend Mark Hollis of Talk Talk has reportedly passed away at age 64, we are trying to get more details.
our prayers to his family, RIP Mark, you will be truly missed. #TalkTalk https://t.co/J1O0iemJBm pic.twitter.com/rJm5nbD7PB
— Lost 80's Live (@Lost80sLive) February 25, 2019