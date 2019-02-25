Mark Hollis of Talk Talk Has Passed Away

Music News | By on Feb 25th, 2019

Mark Hollis - Talk Talk

Mrk Hollis, co-founder and frontman of the band Talk Talk has passed away at the age of 64. The band is known for their hit songs “It’s My Life,” “Today, Talk Talk” and “Life’s What You Make It.” Hollis’ manager confirmed the sad news at Pitchfork.

The Guardian:

His cousin-in-law Anthony Costello tweeted on Monday: “RIP Mark Hollis. Cousin-in-law. Wonderful husband and father. Fascinating and principled man. Retired from the music business 20 years ago but an indefinable musical icon.”

Talk Talk’s bassist Mark Webb, aka Rustin Man, paid tribute to Hollis on Instagram. “I am very shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mark Hollis,” he wrote. “Musically he was a genius and it was a honour and a privilege to have been in a band with him. I have not seen Mark for many years, but like many musicians of our generation I have been profoundly influenced by his trailblazing musical ideas.”

