Mark Hollis of Talk Talk Has Passed Away

Mrk Hollis, co-founder and frontman of the band Talk Talk has passed away at the age of 64. The band is known for their hit songs “It’s My Life,” “Today, Talk Talk” and “Life’s What You Make It.” Hollis’ manager confirmed the sad news at Pitchfork.



The Guardian:

His cousin-in-law Anthony Costello tweeted on Monday: “RIP Mark Hollis. Cousin-in-law. Wonderful husband and father. Fascinating and principled man. Retired from the music business 20 years ago but an indefinable musical icon.” Talk Talk’s bassist Mark Webb, aka Rustin Man, paid tribute to Hollis on Instagram. “I am very shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mark Hollis,” he wrote. “Musically he was a genius and it was a honour and a privilege to have been in a band with him. I have not seen Mark for many years, but like many musicians of our generation I have been profoundly influenced by his trailblazing musical ideas.”

Very sorry to hear the news that #MarkHollis of #TalkTalk has died. He was behind some of the finest albums of the 1980s / early 1990s. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/IoTuAkGCUf — THE THE (@thethe) February 25, 2019

This is the song I've forever said I want to play at my funeral. Baby, life's what you make it

Celebrate it, anticipate it

Yesterday's faded, nothing can change it

Life's what you make it. – Talk Talk, Life's What You Make It

R.I.P. Mark Hollis pic.twitter.com/QUNU9tQV8F — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) February 25, 2019

Goodbye Mark Hollis,We owe you so much ,I cant overstate the influence on us three as musicians and us as a band.#markhollis #talktalk — Doves (@dovesmusicblog) February 25, 2019

Admittedly I was very late to Talk Talk and Mark Hollis but incredibly sad to hear of his reported passing. If you haven't explored Talk Talk's catalog and Hollis' solo album I suggest you do that right now. — Tiny Engines (@tinyengines) February 25, 2019

So sad to read that Mark Hollis has passed away. Was sure he'd appear with another singular masterpiece when we least expected. #RIP #MarkHollis #TalkTalk https://t.co/uOMit2qhpq — superchunk (@superchunk) February 25, 2019