Mat Kearney Announces New Self-Titled Album & Tour

Mat Kearney has been releasing some catchy singles lately and he announced a new full-length self-titled album. The new album will be out May 17th. Besides that, he also released a huge tour in the Fall as well.



The album was produced by Kearney with help from Micah Tawkls (Hayley Williams, Liza Anne, COIN) and Marc Scibilia (Breland, Robin Schultz, Teddy Swims). You can hear the new single Palisades today as well here. “Palisades” is the third single to be released ahead of his self-titled new studio album, following “Headlights Home” – which was released in January and “Good Thing Going On” released in February. Written and recorded over the past couple of years with the help of some talented friends, Kearney counts this new album as one of his most personal releases and sees it as a reflection of his two-decade long career.

Mat wrote to his fans in his latest newsletter:

It’s time I let you in on the secret of what I’ve been working on for the last 2 years. My self-titled ‘Mat Kearney’ record is coming out May 17th. I got a text from my long-time band member Phil Moore saying, ‘this record feels the most like the guy I’ve been hanging out with for the last 10 years.’ I think that sums it up. I wanted to make something honest, warm, raw, that felt like a big hug, the soundtrack for a drive into mountains, and beach hang with friends. I spread my wings and took on more of the production. Some songs I did start to finish alone. I also collaborated in ways I haven’t before. My favorite Nashville band The Brook and The Bluff played on a handful of songs. It was the first time I felt like I was in a band. I tried to keep it simple. Real instruments and honest performances, like how I started out. I keep playing this record in my car which isn’t normal for me once I complete a project. I hope that’s a good sign and I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.

Love, Mat

Mat Kearney Tracklisting

1. Headlights Home

2. Palisades

3. Real One

4. Good Thing Going On

5. Sumac

6. Drowning In Nostalgia

7. My Two Hands

8. Watch Me Go

9. Easy

10. Dandelion

11. Old Flame

12. Daydream

Confirmed US Tour Dates:

6/13 – Bend, OR – Tower Theatre

6/14 – Seattle, WA – The Moore Theatre

6/15 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

6/17 – Spokane, WA – Bing Crosby Theater

6/18 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

6/21 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma

6/22 – Bozeman, MT – The Elm

6/24 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up

6/25 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

6/27 – Kansas City, MO – Madrid Theatre

6/28 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place

9/10 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

9/12 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

9/13 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theatre

9/14 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

9/16 – St. Louis, MO – Pageant

9/17 – Columbus, OH – Southern Theatre

9/19 – Nashville, TN – Ryman

9/20 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond Festival

9/21 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

9/23 – Raleigh, NC – Carolina Theater

9/24 – Charlotte, NC – Knight Theater

9/26 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

9/27 – Glenside, PA – Keswick

9/28 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theater

9/30 – Albany, NY – The Egg

10/1 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

10/2 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live

11/7 – Houston, TX – Heights Theater

11/8 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theater

11/9 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

11/11 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center

11/12 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

11/14 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

11/15 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay

11/16 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

11/18 – Santa Barbara, CA – Lobero Theatre

11/19 – Menlo Park, CA – Guild Theater

11/20 – Napa, CA – Uptown Theatre