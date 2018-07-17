ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 12 (Favorite Songs Part 1)

Podcasts | By on Jul 17th, 2018

Since I’m turning 40 on Thursday, I thought I would do an episode of some of my favorite songs. Songs that I’ve been listening to a lot over the last few years. Some of them are old, some of them are new. Just a nice mixture of genres too. At least I seem to think so. If you want to give me a nice birthday present, download and subscribe to the podcast and spread the word about the podcast!

Playlist:

  1. The Comsat Angels – Will You Stay Tonight
  2. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Breathless
  3. The Levellers – Hooligan
  4. The Pogues with Joe Strummer – Turkish Song of the Damned (live)
  5. Carbon Leaf – Under The Wire
  6. Willie Nile – Places I Have Never Been
  7. The Push Stars – Any Little Town
  8. Trapper Schoepp – Lost Cowboy
  9. Neil Young – Harvest Moon
  10. Spirit of the West – Goodbye Grace
  11. The Frightnrs – Make Up Your Mind
  12. Stick Figure – In This Love
  13. Sonic Boom Six – No Man, No Right
  14. Stephen Marley – Revelation Party
  15. Chain Wallet – Remnants of a Night
  16. JAWS – What We Haven’t Got Yet
  17. Skinny Lister – Georgie Lad
  18. Mat Kearney – What She Wants
  19. Filter – Take A Picture
  20. Looking Glass – Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)
  21. Gilbert O’Sullivan – Alone Again
  22. The Buckinghams – Don’t You Care
  23. The Equals – Back Streets
  24. Charles Bradley – You Think I Don’t Know (But I Know)
  25. The Jesus and Mary Chain – April Skies
  26. Psychedelic Furs – The Ghost In You
  27. The Replacements – Achin’ To Be
  28. Genesis – Throwing It All Away
  29. The White Buffalo – Where Is Your Savior
  30. Nick Drake – Northern Sky

