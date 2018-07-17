ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 12 (Favorite Songs Part 1)
Podcasts | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 17th, 2018
Since I’m turning 40 on Thursday, I thought I would do an episode of some of my favorite songs. Songs that I’ve been listening to a lot over the last few years. Some of them are old, some of them are new. Just a nice mixture of genres too. At least I seem to think so. If you want to give me a nice birthday present, download and subscribe to the podcast and spread the word about the podcast!
Playlist:
- The Comsat Angels – Will You Stay Tonight
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Breathless
- The Levellers – Hooligan
- The Pogues with Joe Strummer – Turkish Song of the Damned (live)
- Carbon Leaf – Under The Wire
- Willie Nile – Places I Have Never Been
- The Push Stars – Any Little Town
- Trapper Schoepp – Lost Cowboy
- Neil Young – Harvest Moon
- Spirit of the West – Goodbye Grace
- The Frightnrs – Make Up Your Mind
- Stick Figure – In This Love
- Sonic Boom Six – No Man, No Right
- Stephen Marley – Revelation Party
- Chain Wallet – Remnants of a Night
- JAWS – What We Haven’t Got Yet
- Skinny Lister – Georgie Lad
- Mat Kearney – What She Wants
- Filter – Take A Picture
- Looking Glass – Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)
- Gilbert O’Sullivan – Alone Again
- The Buckinghams – Don’t You Care
- The Equals – Back Streets
- Charles Bradley – You Think I Don’t Know (But I Know)
- The Jesus and Mary Chain – April Skies
- Psychedelic Furs – The Ghost In You
- The Replacements – Achin’ To Be
- Genesis – Throwing It All Away
- The White Buffalo – Where Is Your Savior
- Nick Drake – Northern Sky
