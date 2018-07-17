ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 12 (Favorite Songs Part 1)

Since I’m turning 40 on Thursday, I thought I would do an episode of some of my favorite songs. Songs that I’ve been listening to a lot over the last few years. Some of them are old, some of them are new. Just a nice mixture of genres too. At least I seem to think so. If you want to give me a nice birthday present, download and subscribe to the podcast and spread the word about the podcast!



Playlist:

The Comsat Angels – Will You Stay Tonight Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Breathless The Levellers – Hooligan The Pogues with Joe Strummer – Turkish Song of the Damned (live) Carbon Leaf – Under The Wire Willie Nile – Places I Have Never Been The Push Stars – Any Little Town Trapper Schoepp – Lost Cowboy Neil Young – Harvest Moon Spirit of the West – Goodbye Grace The Frightnrs – Make Up Your Mind Stick Figure – In This Love Sonic Boom Six – No Man, No Right Stephen Marley – Revelation Party Chain Wallet – Remnants of a Night JAWS – What We Haven’t Got Yet Skinny Lister – Georgie Lad Mat Kearney – What She Wants Filter – Take A Picture Looking Glass – Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl) Gilbert O’Sullivan – Alone Again The Buckinghams – Don’t You Care The Equals – Back Streets Charles Bradley – You Think I Don’t Know (But I Know) The Jesus and Mary Chain – April Skies Psychedelic Furs – The Ghost In You The Replacements – Achin’ To Be Genesis – Throwing It All Away The White Buffalo – Where Is Your Savior Nick Drake – Northern Sky

