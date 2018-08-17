Mercy Union’s Debut Album ‘The Quarry’ Out October 19th

Photo by Greg Pallante

Jersey City’s own Mercy Union, which features Benny Horowitz from The Gaslight Anthem and Jared Hart of the Scandals, will be releasing their debut album The Quarry on October 19th. The album will be released on the band’s Mt. Crushmore label and was recorded at Little Eden in Asbury Park, NJ with Pete Steinkopf of The Bouncing Souls. They will be playing Bowery Ballroom next week, on August 25th with Jesse Malin. More dates below.



You can pre-order the album here.

Listen to the new song “Chips and Vics” below:



The Quarry is a propulsive 12-song showcase written from an outside perspective of different aspects of a linear life: Growing up, the people who shaped you, the people who let you down, the people that are still here, and the things we struggle with daily in our minds. The album’s lead single, “Chips and Vics,” references this internal tension via the type of discord found within a very personal relationship. Four friends from New Jersey decided to come together over the past year in a basement. Over their countless meetings in the shadow of Manhattan in Jersey City, the four members of Mercy Union – Jared Hart (lead vocals/rhythm guitar), Rocky Catanese (lead guitar), Nick Jorgensen (bass) and Benny Horowitz (drums) – pushed their creative limits through endless riffs and backbeats, and in the process, the band was born. While navigating topics as heavy as the air in that tight basement, these musicians blended their individual styles into a unique and wistful sound that moves one’s soul. From the driving & sweeping centerpieces, “Young Dionysians” and “Silver Dollars,” to the dreamy, romantic twang of “Layovers,” The Quarry is influenced both by the timeless music of the band’s home state as it is the classic tradition of punk, soul and Americana music. There is something familiar about the music presented here; it’s not quite déjà vu or nostalgia but it harkens back to the music cherished during one’s formative years. The Quarry washes over you – it is nothing you’ve heard before and has the comfort you didn’t know you needed. Hart had the following to share about the album and what it represents to him: “‘The Quarry’ embodies the human thought process. It represents the ability to look at your life and memories from the outside, and hopefully gain some perspective. These songs explore elements of worry, gratitude, loss, and self-worth. It’s a record I’ve been hesitant to approach until the right pieces fell into place.”

tracklisting:

01. Young Dionysians

02. Fever Dreams

03. Chips and Vics

04. Baggy

05. Silver Dollars

06. Layovers

07. Reverse

08. Accessory

09. A Lot From Me

10. Twenty Seven

11. The Quarry

12. Remember When

Tour Dates

AUGUST

25 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom (Summer Strummerjam w/ Jesse Malin)

OCTOBER

18 – Garwood, NJ – Crossroads

26-28 – Gainesville, FL – The Fest