New Model Army’s Justin Sullivan announces brand new solo album ‘Surrounded’

New Model Army’s Justin Sullivan is set to release his second solo album, eighteen years after his first solo album Navigating By The Stars. Surrounded is a collection of sixteen new songs, written in the first weeks of the 2020 lockdown.



Mostly recorded at home, the album also features contributions from many other musicians including Jon Thorne on bass (Lamb) on harp Tom Moth (Florence and the Machine – and brother of NMA bassist Ceri Monger), plus string arrangements from composer friends Tobias Unterberg, Henning Nügel and Shir-Ran Yinon. Also featured are the current members of New Model Army. The album was mixed by Lee Smith at Greenmount Studios in Leeds, co-producer and mixer of New Model Army’s recent albums, including 2019’s From Here – their highest charting album to date globally.

Justin Sullivan says:

“Under the circumstances, it wasn’t particularly surprising that this was the moment to make another solo record and the songs came thick and fast in the first few weeks of the lockdown. There is not so much about ‘what’s happening in the World’. As with ‘Navigating by the Stars’, which was written in the aftermath of 9/11, I wanted to write about other things – some well-known stories, some less well-known, a few autobiographical and more a landscape of the imagination than social comment. I’m grateful for all the many musical contributions I received from friends that help create all the different atmospheres and places; it’s a long album, but it seems that all the songs belonged together in one collection. I hope people enjoy it.”

Surrounded will become available on multiple formats such as CD Hardcover Media Book, Heavyweight Double Vinyl Gatefold and Digital and is available for pre-order as of now: https://justinsullivan.lnk.to/Surrounded.

Justin released the first single from the album on Friday called “Amundsen.” He talked about the single as well: