New Order And Pet Shop Boys Announce “Unity” Co-Headline Tour

New Order and Pet Shop Boys have announced a co-headline tour, which will begin on September 5th. The tour will make a stop at Madison Square Garden in NYC on September 12th. The two British electronic bands will play a full set with the headliner alternating each night. Full list of dates below.



Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 28 at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com.

THE UNITY TOUR DATES

September 5 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

September 9 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

September 11 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

September 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 15 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 18 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

September 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

September 24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

September 26 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

September 30 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

October 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl