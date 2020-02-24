New Order And Pet Shop Boys Announce “Unity” Co-Headline Tour
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 24th, 2020
New Order and Pet Shop Boys have announced a co-headline tour, which will begin on September 5th. The tour will make a stop at Madison Square Garden in NYC on September 12th. The two British electronic bands will play a full set with the headliner alternating each night. Full list of dates below.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 28 at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com.
THE UNITY TOUR DATES
September 5 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
September 9 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
September 11 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
September 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
September 15 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
September 18 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
September 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
September 24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
September 26 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre
September 30 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
October 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl