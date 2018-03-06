Pennywise Releasing New Album “Never Gonna Die” On April 20th!

Finally! A brand new Pennywise album and it’s not an album of older songs reworked either! Never Gonna Die will be out April 20th, via Epitaph Records and it’s the band’s first new studio album (that’s not older songs) with Jim since 2008’s Reasons to Believe. It’s produced by longtime Pennywise collaborator Cameron Webb (Motörhead, NOFX, Alkaline Trio). Can’t wait and we don’t have to wait too long either!



Pennywise have shared Never Gonna Die’s title track:



Jim Linberg commented about the song:

A thrashing and furious look into ‘the seemingly immortal practice of handing down our ancient biases, prejudice, and religious dogma from each generation to the next. The goal of the song is to try and get young people to finally say enough, and that the system isn’t working. It’s going to take a massive evolutionary shift in consciousness to change it, starting with the youth, because unless we do, we’ll just have more of the same carnage we’ve seen happening all over the world reincarnated with every new generation.

The band will be touring Canada and parts of the US this month and next:

Mar 09 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

Mar 10 Bend, OR – Midtown Ballroom

Mar 11 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Concert House

Mar 13 Victoria, Canada – Capital Ballroom

Mar 14 Vancouver, Canada – Commodore Ballroom

Mar 15 Kelowna, Canada – Sapphire

Mar 16 Calgary, Canada – MacEwan Hall, University of Calgary

Mar 17 Edmonton, Canada – Union Hall

Mar 19 Saskatoon, Canada – O’Brian’s Event Centre

Mar 20 Winnipeg, Canada – Garrick Centre

Mar 22 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

Mar 23 Omaha, NE – Sokol Auditorium

Mar 31 Chiba, Japan – Vans Warped Tour Japan 2018

Apr 7-8 Sacramento, CA – Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival (State of California Dohney State Beach)

Apr 28 Denver, CA – Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival (Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre)

Apr 29 Albuquerque, NM – Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival (Isleta Amphitheatre)

May 05 Tucson, AZ – Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival (Rillito Park Race Track)

May 12 Auburn, WA – Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival (White River Amphitheatre)

May 13 Portland, OR – Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival (Portland Meadows)