Pepper Announces Step to the Local Motion Tour 2020

Pepper has announced a new tour happening next winter called Step to the Local Motion Tour. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am. If you want early access to tickets, make sure you’re signed up to their newsletter at pepperlive.com to receive a pre-sale code.



Tour Dates:

FEB 11 TUE

Paradise Rock Club

Boston, MA, United States

FEB 12 WED

Gramercy Theatre

New York, NY, United States

FEB 13 THU

Stone Pony

Asbury Park, NJ, United States

FEB 14 FRI

Mulcahy’s

Wantagh, NY, United States

FEB 15 SAT

TLA

Philadelphia, PA, United States

FEB 17 MON

Union Stage

Washington, DC, United States

FEB 18 TUE

The Blind Tiger

Greensboro, NC, United States

FEB 20 THU

Culture Room

Fort Lauderdale, FL, United States

FEB 21 FRI

The Plaza Live

Orlando, FL, United States

FEB 22 SAT

Jannus Live

St Petersburg, FL, United States

FEB 24 MON

White Oak Music Hall

Houston, TX, United States

FEB 25 TUE

Scoot Inn

Austin, TX, United States

FEB 26 WED

Deep Ellum Act Co

Dallas, TX, United States

FEB 28 FRI

Sunshine Theater

Albuquerque, NM, United States

FEB 29 SAT

The Mission Ballroom

Denver, CO, United States

MAR 2 MON

Knitting Factory

Boise, ID, United States

MAR 3 TUE

Neumos

Seattle, WA, United States

MAR 4 WED

Wonder Ballroom

Portland, OR, United States

MAR 6 FRI

Cornerstone Berkeley

Berkeley, CA, United States

MAR 7 SAT

Ace of Spades

Sacramento, CA, United States

MAR 8 SUN

The Catalyst

Santa Cruz, CA, United States