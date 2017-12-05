Propagandhi Announce 2018 Tour Dates

Canadian’s Propagandhi have announced 2018 North American tour dates (nothing close to NYC). Propagandhi are touring in support of their seventh album Victory Lap, which was released by Epitaph Records back in September. La Armada and Iron Chic will open the shows.



Tickets go on sale December 8 at 9am local time. For more information visit their site.

Since forming in Manitoba in 1986, Propagandhi have brought an emphatic anti-fascist message to their music. Along with addressing a number of personal losses suffered in recent years, Victory Lap finds the band facing a landscape in which fascism is—among a certain crowd—suddenly trendy.

The band’s first full-length in five years, Victory Lap arrives as the follow-up to 2012’s acclaimed Failed States. Victory Lap also marks Propagandhi’s first album with new guitarist Sulynn Hago, who joins Samolesky, frontman Chris Hannah, and bassist Todd Kowalski. Replacing longtime guitarist David Guillas (who appears on several tracks on Victory Lap), Hago was added to the lineup after Propagandhi put out a call for audition tapes and received over 400 responses.

Tour Dates

3/1 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café

3/3 Chicago, IL Metro

3/4 Detroit, MI Magic Stick

3/5 Pittsburgh, PA Rex Theater

3/7 Newport, KY Southgate House Revival

3/8 St. Louis, MO The Ready Room

3/10 Nashville, TN Mercy Lounge

3/11 Atlanta, GA Masquerade