Rebuilder Spring Tour with Rooftops Starts Next Week

Boston punk band Rebuilder are hitting the road with Rooftops next week and traveling around parts of the Midwest and East Coast. The tour kicks off in Pittsburgh on April 12th and runs through April 22nd.



The band’s latest release ‘Sounds From The Massachusetts Turnpike’ is available through Panic State Records.

Tour Dates:

APR 12

Rebuilder / Rooftops / Endless Mike and TBC / Go Home, Eddie

Thu 7 PM

The Mr. Roboto Project

Pittsburgh, PA

APR 13

The Mizzerables / Rebuilder / Splitters / RooFTops / JD Wright

Fri 8 PM

New Dodge Lounge

Hamtramck, MI

APR 14

Spanish Love Songs, Typesetter, How It Got Burned, Rebuilder

Sat 6:15 PM CDT

Subterranean

Chicago, IL

APR 15

Rebuilder/Rooftops/DATRF/The Red Flags at Sabbatic

Sun 3 PM CDT

Sabbatic

Milwaukee, WI

APR 16

Rebuilder, Rooftops, Captain Dee and the Long Johns and Small Claims

Mon 8 PM CDT

San Loo

St. Louis, MO

APR 17

The Natty D’s/J.R. Truth/Z$’s/Rebuilder

Tue 8 PM CDT

The P&H Cafe

Memphis, TN

APR 18

KARBOMB/REBUILDER/BLUE BODIES at Caledonia

Wed 9 PM

The Caledonia Lounge

Athens, GA

APR 19

The Bleeps w/ Rebuilder, Rooftops, The Commonwealth & Erik Button at The Milestone on Thursday April 19th 2018 (Charlotte NC)

Thu 8 PM

The Milestone Club

Charlotte, NC

APR 20

Rebuilder // Invaluable // Rooftops // Boxford

Fri 9 PM

Hook Up

Virginia Beach, VA

APR 22

Spanish Love Songs, Rebuilder, Oh The Humanity! at O’Brien’s Pub

Sun 8 PM

O’Brien’s Pub

Allston, MA

MAY 17

Doom Service/Rebuilder/Ramona/Broseph Stalin/SteveO

Thu 8 PM

The Monkey House

Winooski, VT

MAY 20

Dead To Me, Elway, DFMK, Rebuilder

Sun 7 PM

Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub

Cambridge, MA

JUN 15

Rebuilder*The Devils Twins*Radio Compass

Fri 8 PM

Opus

Salem, MA

JUL 13

Rebuilder * Darker Days * The Gala * Frantic Endeavor

Fri 9 PM

Opus

Salem, MA