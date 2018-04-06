Rebuilder Spring Tour with Rooftops Starts Next Week
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Apr 6th, 2018
Boston punk band Rebuilder are hitting the road with Rooftops next week and traveling around parts of the Midwest and East Coast. The tour kicks off in Pittsburgh on April 12th and runs through April 22nd.
The band’s latest release ‘Sounds From The Massachusetts Turnpike’ is available through Panic State Records.
Tour Dates:
APR 12
Rebuilder / Rooftops / Endless Mike and TBC / Go Home, Eddie
Thu 7 PM
The Mr. Roboto Project
Pittsburgh, PA
APR 13
The Mizzerables / Rebuilder / Splitters / RooFTops / JD Wright
Fri 8 PM
New Dodge Lounge
Hamtramck, MI
APR 14
Spanish Love Songs, Typesetter, How It Got Burned, Rebuilder
Sat 6:15 PM CDT
Subterranean
Chicago, IL
APR 15
Rebuilder/Rooftops/DATRF/The Red Flags at Sabbatic
Sun 3 PM CDT
Sabbatic
Milwaukee, WI
APR 16
Rebuilder, Rooftops, Captain Dee and the Long Johns and Small Claims
Mon 8 PM CDT
San Loo
St. Louis, MO
APR 17
The Natty D’s/J.R. Truth/Z$’s/Rebuilder
Tue 8 PM CDT
The P&H Cafe
Memphis, TN
APR 18
KARBOMB/REBUILDER/BLUE BODIES at Caledonia
Wed 9 PM
The Caledonia Lounge
Athens, GA
APR 19
The Bleeps w/ Rebuilder, Rooftops, The Commonwealth & Erik Button at The Milestone on Thursday April 19th 2018 (Charlotte NC)
Thu 8 PM
The Milestone Club
Charlotte, NC
APR 20
Rebuilder // Invaluable // Rooftops // Boxford
Fri 9 PM
Hook Up
Virginia Beach, VA
APR 22
Spanish Love Songs, Rebuilder, Oh The Humanity! at O’Brien’s Pub
Sun 8 PM
O’Brien’s Pub
Allston, MA
MAY 17
Doom Service/Rebuilder/Ramona/Broseph Stalin/SteveO
Thu 8 PM
The Monkey House
Winooski, VT
MAY 20
Dead To Me, Elway, DFMK, Rebuilder
Sun 7 PM
Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub
Cambridge, MA
JUN 15
Rebuilder*The Devils Twins*Radio Compass
Fri 8 PM
Opus
Salem, MA
JUL 13
Rebuilder * Darker Days * The Gala * Frantic Endeavor
Fri 9 PM
Opus
Salem, MA