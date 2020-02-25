Reel Big Fish and The Aquabats Announce Co-Headline Tour

Reel Big Fish and The Aquabats will be touring again this year and The tour begins on May 29th! The tour will mostly be the West, the MidWest and the South. Tickets for all shows on sale Friday, February 28th at 10am local time.



Reel Big Fish frontman Aaron Barrett talked about the tour:

“Nothing brings me more joy than seeing the Aquabats live in concert…except maybe going on tour with them and seeing them live EVERY night!!! So happy to be still playing shows with these guys after all these years and so excited to celebrate 25 years of friendship, wackiness and ska!”

The Aquabats added:

“We’re excited to get back on the road with our friends, Reel Big Fish! And we can’t wait to play everybody new music from our upcoming album, Kooky Spooky! In Stereo! This will be some of our first new music in almost 10 years, so you can bet we will bring it! And together, with the mighty powers of Reel Big Fish, we can guarantee all of you kids out there that this tour is going to rock your wigs off! Don’t miss it! Anything can happen when our awesome forces combine.”

The Aquabats plan on releasing their new album, Kooky Spooky…in Stereo! sometime this Summer.

Tour Dates:

May 29 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

May 30 – Reno, NV – Cargo Concert Hall

June 1 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

June 2 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

June 3 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

June 4 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

June 5 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

June 6 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

June 8 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

June 9 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

June 11 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

June 12 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre