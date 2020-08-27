Kill Lincoln – Can’t Complain

Record Label: Bad Time Records

Genre: Ska/Punk

Band Link: Kill Lincoln on Facebook

Buy On Bandcamp

“Can’t Complain” is Kill Lincoln’s first release in five years and hits you with 30 minutes of ska punk action.

I’ve apparently missed the boat on Kill Lincoln somehow as I’ve never heard of them until this particular release. Their sound is a mix of poppy punk music, some emo influences and an abundance of horn heavy ska riffs. There are a lot of comparisons out there to certain 90s third wave bands like Reel Big Fish and Streetlight Manifesto but I don’t hear that as much as I hear influences of bands like Survey Says and Homegrown…and I don’t mean that as a slight on the band by any means.

Throughout the course of “Can’t Complain” you get some bouncy ska punk like “Who Am I This Time” and “Confession, Obsession”, some horn-driven punk rock such as the track “Well Spent; Wasted” and some good old fashioned punk rock with the closing track and title track “Can’t Complain”.

With a great selection of musical diversity, strong introspective songwriting and a penchant for fun, “Can’t Complain” will certainly find rotation in many rude boy’s and girls musical collections.

Bottom Line: Poppy ska punk that sounds fun and fresh in genre that is somewhat desolate at the moment.

Notable Tracks: Confession Obsession, Who Am I This Time, Used Up, Womb Envy

Overall Rating: