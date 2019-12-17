Reel Big Fish Winter 2020 Tour Dates Announced

Reel Big Fish have announced a Winter run of tour dates with special guests Big D And The Kids Table and Keep Flying. Dates for the east coast tour will kick off February 26th in Savannah, GA and wind down March 8 in Clifton Park, NY. If you want to venture out to CT, they will also be playing in Uncasville, CT at Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Casino on March 7th.



General admission tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday at 10am local time.

Reel Big Fish’s 9th studio LP, ‘Life Sucks…Let’s Dance’ was released a year ago this month and since then has garnered some of the best reviews of their lengthy career. Read our review here.

Tour Dates:

Feb 26 Savannah, GA @ Victory North

Feb 28 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

Feb 29 Baltimore, MD @ Frozen Harbor Festival (RBF only)

Mar 01 State College, PA @ Re//Bar

Mar 03 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

Mar 04 Syracuse, NY @ The Westcott Theater

Mar 06 Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

Mar 07 Uncasville, CT @ Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Casino (RBF only)

Mar 08 Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall