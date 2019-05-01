Reel Big Fish and The Aquabats Announce Co-Headline Tour

Reel Big Fish and The Aquabats are joining forces on a 14-city co-headline tour which kicks off July 2 and runs through July 19. Sorry East Coasters (well minus Pittsburgh), no East Coast Dates unless you want to see RBF, Nerf Herder, Bowling for Soup and Mest play together this summer? The tour starts on July 2nd in Pittsburgh, PA at Roxian Theater and then heads down south to Midwest, and then up into Canada. Dog Party will be supporting most of the dates.



Local pre-sale tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 2nd from 10am to 10pm local time, with general admission tickets on sale beginning Friday, May 3rd at 10am local time.

The Aquabats’ Christian Jacobs (the MC Bat Commander himself) says, “We haven’t been on the road for a while so… this is going to be most fun! We’ve been friends with Aaron and the Reel Big Fish-ermen for over 20 years now and after all this time, it still feels like we’re just goofing around, playing music and having fun with no other motives than to goof around, play music and have fun! We can’t wait to see everyone again!”

Reel Big Fish frontman Aaron Barrett adds, “Come out and party like it’s 1997 with two bands who have been making fools of themselves on stage for YOUR entertainment for over 20 years!! If you don’t have a good time, it’s because you HATE FUN!!! ”

The Aquabats and Reel Big Fish Co-Headline Tour (with Dog Party)

2-Jul Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theater

3-Jul Cincinnati, OH Bogart’s

5-Jul Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom

6-Jul Destin, FL Club LA

8-Jul New Orleans, LA The Joy Theater

9-Jul Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

10-Jul Austin, TX Emo’s

11-Jul Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theatre

12-Jul Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater*

13-Jul St. Louis, MO The Pageant*

15-Jul Minneapolis, MN The Cabooze

16-Jul Winnipeg, MB The Garrick Centre

18-Jul Saskatoon, SK Coors Event Centre

19-Jul Calgary, AB The Palace Theatre

*without Dog Party