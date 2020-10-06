Rest In Power Guitar Legend Eddie Van Halen
Music News | By Bryan ReadJunk on Oct 6th, 2020
2020 continues to be a rough year, and cancer continues to take away legends too early. Rock God and guitar legend Eddie Van Halen, co-founder of Van Halen has died at the age of 65. The sad news was confirmed by his son Wolf. Having a Father who died from cancer as well, I know the pain and my heart goes out to Wolf and Eddie’s family, Van Halen mates, friends and fans.
I remember hearing Van Halen’s 1984 album and other stuff on MTV, and just loving their music videos for “Hot For Teacher,” “Jump” and “Panama.” I remember my Dad putting on Van Halen in the car for us and my little league teammates after there was a rain delay. We were all air guitaring and rocking out in the car. Plus the guy just had the coolest looking guitar, even if you didn’t play an instrument you were fascinated by the look of it. Rock out to some Van Halen tonight!
From CNN:
Eddie Van Halen, the renowned lead guitarist of iconic rock group Van Halen, has died, according to a social media post by his son. He was 65.
“He was the best father I could ever ask for,” his son, Wolf Van Halen, wrote in a note posted to Twitter. “Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.”
Wolf Van Halen, Eddie and Valerie Bertinelli’s son, said his father died after a “long and arduous battle with cancer” on Tuesday morning. Van Halen went on to marry actress Janie Liszewski in 2009.
“My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss,” he added.
Eddie Van Halen, whose full name was Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, and his brother Alex Van Halen began performing together as teens, but formed the core of what would later become Van Halen after meeting David Lee Roth.
Over four decades, Van Halen released more than a dozen albums together.