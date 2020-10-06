Rest In Power Guitar Legend Eddie Van Halen

2020 continues to be a rough year, and cancer continues to take away legends too early. Rock God and guitar legend Eddie Van Halen, co-founder of Van Halen has died at the age of 65. The sad news was confirmed by his son Wolf. Having a Father who died from cancer as well, I know the pain and my heart goes out to Wolf and Eddie’s family, Van Halen mates, friends and fans.



I remember hearing Van Halen’s 1984 album and other stuff on MTV, and just loving their music videos for “Hot For Teacher,” “Jump” and “Panama.” I remember my Dad putting on Van Halen in the car for us and my little league teammates after there was a rain delay. We were all air guitaring and rocking out in the car. Plus the guy just had the coolest looking guitar, even if you didn’t play an instrument you were fascinated by the look of it. Rock out to some Van Halen tonight!

