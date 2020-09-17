Steve Earle & The Dukes To Release Album Of Songs of Justin Townes Earle In 2021

Steve Earle & the Dukes announced today that they will be recording an album of songs written by Justin Townes Earle. Justin Townes Earle sadly passed away back in August.



Justin’s father and the band announced that 100% of artist advances and royalties will go to a trust for Justin’s daughter, Etta St. James Earle. It is expected that the album will be recorded in October and released in January, 2021, around the time of what would have been Justin’s thirty-ninth birthday. More details to be announced shortly.