Sublime With Rome Announces Summer Headline Tour
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 4th, 2019
Sublime With Rome have announced U.S. Summer headline tour today with support from Soja. The tour will start June 2nd in Cedar Rapids, IA and end on August 4th in Dallas, TX. The tour will stop in Asbury Park, NJ at Stone Pony Summerstage on July 14th and in Patchogue, NY at Great South Bay Music Festival on July 19th.
They will be touring in support of their forthcoming full-length album, Blessings, out this summer via 5 Music/RED MUSIC. This is the band’s third album, which was produced by Rob Cavallo (Green Day, Paramore, Linkin Park), and “Wicked Heart” was co-produced by Rob Cavallo and Andrew Goldstein (Robert DeLong, Blackbear, Lauv).
Tour Dates:
February 8 – Blue Lake, CA – Blue Lake Casino Hotel
February 10 – Long Beach, CA – One Love Cali Fest*
February 22 – Winterhaven, CA – Quechan Casino Resort
April 20 – Phoenix, AZ- Days on the Green Festival*
May 16 – Panama, Panama – Previos Del Bio Museo
May 18 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Ciudad Rock Fest*
May 20 – Santiago, Chile – Velodromo Estadio
May 22 – Montevideo, Uruguay – Venue Arena Antel
May 24 – Quito, Ecuador – Plaza Belmonte
May 25 – Lima Peru – Viva X El Rock Festival*
June 1 – Cincinnati, OH – Bunbury Music Festival*
June 2 – Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheater
June 5 – Bloomington, IL – Grossinger Motors Arena
June 6 – Papillion, NE – SumTur Amphitheater
June 7 – Kansas City, KS – Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
June 8 – Wichita, KS – Wichita River Festival*
June 10 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Great Saltair
June 13 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
June 14 – Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Beach
June 15 – Tucson, AZ – AVA Amphitheater
June 16 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater
June 18 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
June 19 – Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery
June 20 – Tuolumne, CA – Black Oak Casino^
June 21 – Jacksonville, OR – Britt Pavilion^
June 22 – Bend, OR – Athletic Club^
June 23 – Seattle, WA – Marymoor Park
June 26 – Billings, MT – Zoo Montana*
June 28 – Boise, ID – Idaho Center Amp
July 5 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion Northerly Island
July 6 – Detroit, MI – Freedom Hill
July 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
July 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann
July 11 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Casino
July 12 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point
July 14 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage
July 18 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater
July 19 – Patchogue, NY – Great South Bay Music Festival*
July 21 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre
July 23 – Cape Canaveral, FL – Cocoa Riverfront Park
July 24 – Boca Raton, FL – Sunset Cove Amphitheater
July 25 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
July 26 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
July 27 – Charleston, SC – Volvo Car Stadium
July 28 – Charlotte, NC – Metro Credit Union Amphitheater
July 31 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
August 1 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
August 2 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheatre
August 3 – Houston, TX – WOMH Lawn
August 4 – Dallas, TX – Music Factory Pavilion
*Festival dates
^no Soja