Sublime With Rome Announces Summer Headline Tour

Sublime With Rome have announced U.S. Summer headline tour today with support from Soja. The tour will start June 2nd in Cedar Rapids, IA and end on August 4th in Dallas, TX. The tour will stop in Asbury Park, NJ at Stone Pony Summerstage on July 14th and in Patchogue, NY at Great South Bay Music Festival on July 19th.



They will be touring in support of their forthcoming full-length album, Blessings, out this summer via 5 Music/RED MUSIC. This is the band’s third album, which was produced by Rob Cavallo (Green Day, Paramore, Linkin Park), and “Wicked Heart” was co-produced by Rob Cavallo and Andrew Goldstein (Robert DeLong, Blackbear, Lauv).

Tour Dates:

February 8 – Blue Lake, CA – Blue Lake Casino Hotel

February 10 – Long Beach, CA – One Love Cali Fest*

February 22 – Winterhaven, CA – Quechan Casino Resort

April 20 – Phoenix, AZ- Days on the Green Festival*

May 16 – Panama, Panama – Previos Del Bio Museo

May 18 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Ciudad Rock Fest*

May 20 – Santiago, Chile – Velodromo Estadio

May 22 – Montevideo, Uruguay – Venue Arena Antel

May 24 – Quito, Ecuador – Plaza Belmonte

May 25 – Lima Peru – Viva X El Rock Festival*

June 1 – Cincinnati, OH – Bunbury Music Festival*

June 2 – Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheater

June 5 – Bloomington, IL – Grossinger Motors Arena

June 6 – Papillion, NE – SumTur Amphitheater

June 7 – Kansas City, KS – Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

June 8 – Wichita, KS – Wichita River Festival*

June 10 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Great Saltair

June 13 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

June 14 – Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Beach

June 15 – Tucson, AZ – AVA Amphitheater

June 16 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater

June 18 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

June 19 – Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery

June 20 – Tuolumne, CA – Black Oak Casino^

June 21 – Jacksonville, OR – Britt Pavilion^

June 22 – Bend, OR – Athletic Club^

June 23 – Seattle, WA – Marymoor Park

June 26 – Billings, MT – Zoo Montana*

June 28 – Boise, ID – Idaho Center Amp

July 5 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion Northerly Island

July 6 – Detroit, MI – Freedom Hill

July 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

July 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann

July 11 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Casino

July 12 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point

July 14 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage

July 18 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater

July 19 – Patchogue, NY – Great South Bay Music Festival*

July 21 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre

July 23 – Cape Canaveral, FL – Cocoa Riverfront Park

July 24 – Boca Raton, FL – Sunset Cove Amphitheater

July 25 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

July 26 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

July 27 – Charleston, SC – Volvo Car Stadium

July 28 – Charlotte, NC – Metro Credit Union Amphitheater

July 31 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

August 1 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

August 2 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheatre

August 3 – Houston, TX – WOMH Lawn

August 4 – Dallas, TX – Music Factory Pavilion

*Festival dates

^no Soja